Wilmer Arthur Pautz passed away on January 10, 2023 at Heritage in Eau Claire. He was born on September 26, 1927 on the family farm near Bonduel, Shawano County, Wisconsin. His parents were William and Esther (Benter) Pautz, and they were descendants of German immigrants who had originated in Pomerania on the Baltic Sea. They were staunch Lutherans who sought to better their lives and practice their faith.
For over 60 years, education and the classroom would define Wilmer’s life —as a pupil, student, teacher, coach, administrator and professor. It began in St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Bonduel followed by his graduation from the local high school in 1945 as class salutatorian.
He took a bachelor’s degree from Wisconsin State Teachers College, Whitewater, in 1949, majoring in math and physics. Wilmer also played varsity basketball for the WSTC Warhawks. Some years later he earned his master’s and a doctorate from the University of Wyoming, Laramie.
The early years of his career were as a high school teacher in three Green County Wisconsin high schools — Brooklyn, Juda and Monroe. He coached all sports at Brooklyn and served as the district administrator in Juda. It was in Brooklyn where he met Barbara Garwig, the new English teacher in town. They were married on June 2, 1951 in the Brodhead Methodist Church.
With the doctorate in hand, Wilmer joined the faculty of Northern Illinois University, Dekalb in 1960. He took a leave in 1962 to go abroad to teach math and sciences at the U.S. Army’s American Jr. High School in Frankfurt, Germany. His students came from military families, American businessmen and consular officials. That school year, 1962-63, he was cited as Teacher of the Year by the Department of Defense. While he was in Frankfurt, he was invited to join the faculty of Wisconsin State College, Eau Claire, and he accepted a position in the School of Education to teach History and Philosophy of Education to undergraduates and School Law to graduate students. For a time, he also served as Director of Institutional Research and as Associate Dean of the School of Education. But the classroom was his first love, and that devotion was recognized in 1966 when he received Eau Claire’s first Excellence in Teaching award from the Johnson Foundation.
Twice the college, now UW-Eau Claire, sent him abroad. In 1975-76 he was in Denmark as the director of the UW-Copenhagen program, an immersion in the Danish culture for 100 students and five faculty members chosen from Wisconsin universities. In the fall of 1979, he was in Japan to supervise Eau Claire students attending Sophia University in Tokyo and Kansai Gaidai University in Hirakata City.
Wilmer served as chair of the university senate, as president of the faculty union known as TAWF and on countless committees. He was a life member of WEAC, the NEA and Phi Delta Kappa education fraternity.
He retired as a full professor after 30 years on the Eau Claire campus. His students adored him and his classes and often sought his counsel and advice. Their highest praise: He taught them to think.
Wilmer and his soulmate Barbara traveled the world — the British Isles, most of Europe, Turkey, Egypt, Japan, China, Australia, Canada and the United States. As a Malone fellow, Wilmer had study tours to Saudi Arabia and Syria.
Wilmer enjoyed Dixieland jazz, the theater, reading, travel, raising dahlias and tulips, card games, fine dining and a weekly martini.
He is survived by his sister-in-law, Patrice Klug of Beloit, and a niece, Marylyn Rasmussen of Eugene, Oregon; lifelong friend, Penny Miller, and friend Denise Wurtzel, both of Eau Claire, WI. His wife Barbara, his parents, his brother, Wallace of Bonduel, and his nephew, William Pautz of New London, precede him.
Per Wilmer’s wish, there will be no service and burial will be private.
The family would like to request any memorials given in Wilmer’s name be sent to directly to Bonduel High School, Attn: Bev Pleshek, P.O. Box 310, Bonduel, WI 54107 in lieu of flowers. Please reference the Wilmer Pautz Scholarship Fund in the memo line.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona, WI, is serving the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.