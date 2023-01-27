Wilmer Arthur Pautz passed away on January 10, 2023 at Heritage in Eau Claire. He was born on September 26, 1927 on the family farm near Bonduel, Shawano County, Wisconsin. His parents were William and Esther (Benter) Pautz, and they were descendants of German immigrants who had originated in Pomerania on the Baltic Sea. They were staunch Lutherans who sought to better their lives and practice their faith.

For over 60 years, education and the classroom would define Wilmer’s life —as a pupil, student, teacher, coach, administrator and professor. It began in St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Bonduel followed by his graduation from the local high school in 1945 as class salutatorian.

