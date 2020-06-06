Winifred Boyea, 87, of rural Cadott, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in hospice care and the care of her family while at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, Dan and Joan.
Winifred Pearl Boyea, daughter of Fred and Gertrude (Rodewald) Glenz, was born Feb. 1, 1933, at home in Sigel Township, Chippewa County. Winifred was united in marriage to John William Boyea on June 18, 1949, at Zion Lutheran Church in Seymour Township. The couple lived most of their life in rural Cadott, but had also lived in Milwaukee, Eau Claire, Oregon, and Colorado.
After they retired they wintered several years in Florida before wintering in Texas. Together John and Winifred spent 16 years in Texas and after his death on April 14, 2010, she stayed on an additional 8 years.
For over 13 years Winifred had work as a switchboard operator at the Northern Center in Chippewa Falls and for a couple years at Presto Industries in Eau Claire. She was a natural born salesperson and for many years this served her well in her position with the World Book Encyclopedia Company. She had been a district manager and at one time had 90 people working under her in 3½ counties. She held several very successful training sessions and was the recipient of many benefits and awards for salesmanship with the company.
Winifred enjoyed life and the camaraderie with friends and family, whether it was going out to eat or playing cards. She loved custom jewelry and this was a favorite item for her to shop for and share with her grand and great granddaughters.
Winifred will be dearly missed by her 2 sons, Dan (Joan) Boyea, William (Deborah) Boyea all of Cadott; daughter-in-law, Janet Boyea of Fall Creek; 12 grandchildren, Matthew (Karina), Amanda, Katie, Chance, Scott (Sara), Chad, Stacy, Christy (Chase) Daggit, Jacob, Michael (Cheryl), Kimberly (Jacob) Castellon and Shane (Casey); 11 great grandchildren; sister, Dorothy (Norm) Luedtke of Augusta; brother, Fred (Judy) Glenz of Springfield, Oregon; brothers and sisters-in-law, Esther Glenz of Cadott, Erma Bryan of Moro, Oregon, Dick Rasmussen of Chippewa Falls, Butch Greene of Barron; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; son Johnny on Sept. 26, 2013; granddaughter’s finance JoJo; and siblings, Elmer, Andy, Dan and Everett Glenz, Lorraine Rasmussen and Loretta Greene.
A visitation will be held Monday, June 8, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Seymour Township, with services on Monday at 1:00 p.m. at the church conducted by Pastor James Norton. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.
