Winifred Holden, née Johnson, age 94, passed away Tuesday, October 25th 2022. Winnie was born on April 30th 1928 in Chicago, Illinois.
She graduated from Amundsen High in Chicago in1946 and went on to matriculate at Carthage College in Carthage Illinois. At Carthage Winnie met her future husband Don Holden, also a student at Carthage, and were married on August 4th 1950 in Chicago.
Don’s father Jack Holden was a well-established broadcaster in Chicago and Don was an aspiring one. Looking to own a radio station, they purchased WAXX radio in Chippewa Falls and moved their families there in 1960. By then, Winnie and Don had three sons, Bill, Jim and Tim.
Don died young in the fall of 1969 and then his father Jack in 1971. Winnie, now widowed, began working for the City of Chippewa Falls at the public library, raised her boys, and retired in 1990.
Winnie was an autodidact and found fulfillment through learning new things. She loved most spending time in the Colorado mountains, imbibing the splendor of lofty peaks and peaceful valleys. Winnie believed in influence by example. Well done.
She is survived by her sons: Bill (Karen), Jim, Tim (Cheryl); her grandchildren: Erin (Ryan), Nick (Tammy), Michael (Diana), David (Julie), Jamie (Brad), Justin (Kaitlyn), Jared (Drew); and her great grandchildren: Natasha, Eric, Parker, Sophie, Jaelyn, Jackson, Hunter and Peyton.