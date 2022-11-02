Winifred Holden, née Johnson, age 94, passed away Tuesday, October 25th 2022. Winnie was born on April 30th 1928 in Chicago, Illinois.

She graduated from Amundsen High in Chicago in1946 and went on to matriculate at Carthage College in Carthage Illinois. At Carthage Winnie met her future husband Don Holden, also a student at Carthage, and were married on August 4th 1950 in Chicago.

