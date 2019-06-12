Winthrop Richmond

Winthrop E. (Rick) Richmond, January 15, 1946 — June 2, 2019. Rick was a resident of Eau Claire since 1989. Prior to living in Eau Claire Rick lived and worked in San Francisco, Colorado Springs, Madison, Wyoming and Grand Junction, Colorado. Rick was an avid skier. He loved taking his dog, Penny, for long walks and going for coffee with friends. Rick is survived by his best friend and love, Carol, by his dog, Penny, by his brother, James, and by his nephew, nieces and grand-nephew. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Industrial Workers of the World (IWW), the Communist Party (CPUSA) or the charity of your choice.
