Wyatt V. Hadorn, 62, of Augusta passed away suddenly on Aug. 17.
Wyatt Valint Hadorn was born Oct. 20, 1956 in Beloit, the son of Valint “Bud” and Lillian (Luedtke) Hadorn. He was raised in Ludington Township, rural Augusta and graduated from Augusta High School in 1975.
Wyatt was baptized and confirmed at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ludington. Wyatt had worked in South Dakota in construction, drove truck with Jeff Buchholz and worked at the Augusta Feed Mill before taking a position in 1987 with Bush Brothers Canning Company in Augusta. For the past five years he had worked at Global Finishing Solutions in Osseo.
Wyatt married Sharon Sieg on June 21, 1980, and the couple lived all their married life and raised their two children in Augusta. Since 2015 he had lived back in Ludington Township with Susan Mansur.
If you knew Wyatt you were well aware of his love for engines. In addition to his full time job he had also owned and operated a small engine repair shop. He loved motorcycles and hill climbing with them. He also loved working on snowmobiles, especially the vintage sleds which he also raced. He attained his private pilot’s licenses, was a member and flown with the Strum Champ Flying Club, and since 1995 never missed attending the EAA Air Show in Oshkosh.
Wyatt will be dearly missed by so many and especially his children, Charity Maland of Augusta and Chad Hadorn of Chippewa Falls; two grandsons, Kasey and Tristan Maland; parents, Bud and Lillian Hadorn of Augusta; three sisters, Deborah (Ray) Peterson of Fall Creek, Rebecca (Glenn) Peterlik of Chippewa Falls and Susan Luedtke of Augusta; three brothers, Jeff (Letecia Papke) Hadorn of Eau Claire, Allen Hadorn of Augusta and Danny Luedtke of Eau Claire; life partner Susan Mansur of Augusta; godmother Margaret Hadorn; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and many very close and beloved friends.
Wyatt was preceded in death by his grandparents, Harry Luedtke, Phyllis (Hobart) Jungerberg and William and Elfa Hadorn; godfather, Ernie Hadorn; and special friend Jeff Buchholz.
A visitation will be held Sunday, Aug. 25, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ludington Township, (rural Fall Creek) where a memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. at the church. Burial will be at a later date in the church cemetery. The family is assisted by the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.
Online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com.