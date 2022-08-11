Yasumi Chino Taylor, beloved spouse of Thomas E. Taylor of Eau Claire, mother of Teresa A. Lien of Baraboo, WI, and Diane I. Wolfe of Eau Claire, passed from this life on August 6, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems Hospital in Eau Claire. She was 89 years old.

Yasumi was born on May 13, 1933, in a small town in Nagano Prefecture, Japan. Her mother died of cancer when she was but 1 1/2 years of age. The family, consisting then of her father, Katsuichi Chino, and sisters, Hidemi, Kiyomi, and Motomi (all now deceased), later moved to the large city of Nagoya. There as a young girl Yasumi witnessed the destruction of her home and most of the city during the late WW2 fire bombings.

