Bracy, Yvonne May passed away peacefully on January 1, 2022. She was born on June 2, 1935, to Regina and Emmanuel Couch in Detroit, MI. Yvonne graduated from Redford High School in Detroit and went to work for the Ford Motor Company as an Executive Secretary where she met the love of her life, Arthur Bracy. They had their first date on October 18, 1955, and were married 20 months later on June 1, 1957. Art and Yvonne immediately moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota and started their family of three daughters. Yvonne initially stayed at home to raise the girls. In 1963 they moved to Owatonna, Minnesota and opened a Ford dealership. Yvonne worked for school systems so she could be home with her children when they were not in school. In 1970 they sold the dealership and moved to Eau Claire, Wisconsin where Yvonne remained until about 3 years ago when she moved to Minnesota to be closer to some of her children. Yvonne was very athletic; she ice-skated, water skied, played tennis, she was an avid walker, loved to golf, and run errands on her bicycle. She enjoyed traveling, boating up and down the Mississippi, music, a good argument, and was an avid bridge player. Yvonne is preceded in death by her husband, Art. She is survived by her children; Colleen, Patricia (Gary Scherer), Elizabeth (Thomas Stadler), one grandchild Danielle (David Balow), and one great-grandchild (Evelyn). We extend our deepest gratitude to all friends, family, and Park Nicollet Hospice (especially Katie Triggs). A Celebration of Life will be held on January 22, 2022 at the Newman Ecumenical Religious Center, 110 Garfield Ave., Eau Claire, WI 54701. Visitation will be at 9:30 a.m., followed by mass at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Park Nicollet Hospice at: https://www.healthpartners.com/care/specialty/hospice/donate-form/