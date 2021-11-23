Yvonne (Bonnie) K. Everson, 73, of Eleva passed away on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at Sacred Heart Hospital.
Yvonne was born on August 12, 1948, to Genevieve Drace in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. After graduating Eau Claire North High School she worked at Uniroyal-Goodrich Tire company until closing in 1990 where she continued working at the University of Eau Claire until retirement.
Yvonne is survived by her children Sheila Hazelton and Gary Bautch of Arcadia Wi; James Hazelton of Eau Claire, Wi; Steph and Dale Karlstad of Osseo, Wi; Shane Hazelton of Strum, Wi; Stacie and Aaron Felton of Eau Claire, Wi; Shannon and Chris Russell of Cambridge, Wi; Joel and Misty Hazelton of Portage, IN. 11 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren.
Yvonne was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip Everson of Eleva, Wi; her mother Genevieve Drace of Eau Claire, Wi; her grandparents Marjorie and George Drace of Eau Claire, Wi.
Yvonne was very family oriented. She looked forward to the family get togethers to see her grandchildren. Yvonne was very supportive in coming to her children and grandchildren’s sporting events. She enjoyed marbles, gambling and card games such as Dirty Clubs and Wist. She will be remembered as a kind, loving mother and grandmother.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at 11:00 am at Smith Funeral Chapel with Pastor Jeff Carlson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Yvonne Everson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.