Yvonne Joyal

Yvonne Elva (Severn) Joyal, 86, of 617 East Grant Avenue, Eau Claire died September 30 at Luther Mayo Hospital. She was born December 30, 1932 in Chippewa Falls to Sarah (Ellenburg) and Arthur F. Severn of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. Yvonne graduated as Valedictorian from Chippewa Falls High School High School in 1950 and attended one year of college at University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Following her schooling, she took a position as secretary and office manager at Consolidated Thermoplastics in Chippewa Falls.
Yvonne married Lloyd Harold Joyal, Jr. of Bloomer, Wisconsin on August 10, 1957 and had one son, Steven Lloyd. Yvonne was a member of First Congregational Church UCC. She enjoyed flower gardening, reading, cooking, was an extremely skilled typist, and had a fondness for classic television shows.
She was preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Sarah, husband Lloyd, sister Alice, and brothers Lloyd, Cedric, and Ronald, and is survived by her son Steven (Elisabeth) in West Allis, granddaughter Sarah in China, grandson Christopher (Melisa Atoyan) in New York, grandson Ian in New York and grandson Andrew in Eau Claire, as well as sister-in-law Beverly (Brushert) Severn in Chippewa Falls and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Memorials may be directed to either the Joyal Music Scholarship Fund at UW-Eau Claire or to First Congregational Church UCC on 310 Broadway in Eau Claire, or to a memorial of your choice.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5 at Hulke Family Funeral Home with Pastor Jill Christopherson officiating. Visitation will take place at the funeral home Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place in the Forest Hill Cemetery immediately following the funeral service.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Rd., Eau Claire is assisting the family with the arrangements.