Yvonne Klatt, 86, died Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield.

Yvonne was born September 30, 1936, the daughter of Robert and Antonia (Sell) Sperber. She was raised in the Hay Creek area of rural Augusta. Yvonne was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Fairchild, attended Hay Creek Country School and graduated from Augusta High School in 1954.

