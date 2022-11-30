Yvonne Klatt, 86, died Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield.
Yvonne was born September 30, 1936, the daughter of Robert and Antonia (Sell) Sperber. She was raised in the Hay Creek area of rural Augusta. Yvonne was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Fairchild, attended Hay Creek Country School and graduated from Augusta High School in 1954.
Yvonne married Leonard Klatt on May 26, 1956, and the couple lived most of their married life and raised their 5 children in the rural area of Augusta and Fairchild. In 1993 they moved to the city Eau Claire. After Leonard passed away in 1996 Yvonne continued to live in Eau Claire, but eventually moved to the Granton area and 3 years ago moved to the Neillsville Retirement Community Assisted Living.
In addition to taking care of her family, Yvonne helped her husband with their mail contracting business that they had with the U.S. Postal Service. After moving to the Granton area she was employed several years at the Eagles Club #624 in Marshfield as a banquet worker. For entertainment Yvonne enjoyed visiting the casino in Nekoosa with family and friends.
Yvonne will be dearly missed by her 3 daughters, Laurie (John) Wold and Melissa Gehring all of Neenah, Marcy (Ray) Leggate of Granton; 2 sons, Mickey (Diane Larson) Klatt of Neillsville, Matthew (Katrina) Klatt of Onalaska;
14 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Yvonne was also preceded in death by her parents; infant son Robert; daughter-in-law Barbara Klatt; and father and mother-in-law, Walter and Ethel Klatt.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, with Pastor Tim Hinrichs officiating. Burial will be in the West Lawn Cemetery in Augusta. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. on Thursday and until time of services at the funeral home.