Yvonne I. Simon, 74, of Chippewa Falls, town of Tilden, died Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield.
Yvonne was born August 30, 1948, in Eau Claire, the daughter of William A. and Eileen M. (Konsella) Connell.
On October 12, 1968, Yvonne married Allen J. Simon at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Tilden. She worked for Presto Factory making shells after graduating in 1967 from North High School in Eau Claire where she met Allen. She also worked for many years as a daycare teacher.
Yvonne was a member of St. Peter’s Church and St. Paul’s Church in Bloomer.
Yvonne enjoyed flea markets with her daughter, Christina, she also enjoyed her grandchildren, reading, horses, her dogs, Mia and Peanut, and collecting and watching movies.
Yvonne is survived by her husband, Allen; one son, Joseph (Stacey) Simon of Chippewa Falls and their children, Brandon and Katelynn; four daughters, Michele (Dale) Zimmerman and their children, Amanda and Cody Zimmerman; Tammy (Chad Joas) Simon of Chippewa Falls and their children, Bobbi, Carothers and Troy Rasmusen and Jimmy Rasmusen; Amy (fiancé, Jeremy Loew) Simon of Chippewa Falls and their children, Randell and Robert Rands and Hayden Sole; Christina (fiancé, Mitch Taylor) Simon and his three daughters, Jodee, Trinity and Jersey; brothers, Alan Connell of Elk Mound and Leslie (Edna) Connell of Chippewa Falls; 7 great granddaughters; nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.
Yvonne was preceded in death by her parents; one granddaughter in infancy, April May Simon; and one sister-in-law, Joann Connell.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 20 at St. Peter’s Church in Tilden. Inurnment will be in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner at a later date.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, December 19 at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls and from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. at the church. There will be a Christian vigil service at 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com
