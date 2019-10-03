On Monday, October 1, 2019, Yvonne “Vonnie” Marie (Deutscher) Zank-Bearson, loving mother of 3 children, passed away at the age of 91 at Heatherwood Assisted Living in Eau Claire where she has lived for the past 8 years.
She was born on July 22, 1928, in Eleva, WI to the late Elmer and Ava (Blizzard) Deutscher. Vonnie grew up and went to high school in Colfax, WI. On June 15, 1946, she married her husband Frederick Zank on his return from military service. They moved to Eau Claire and raised one daughter, Rebecca and two sons, Frederick III and Paul. Vonnie and Frederick owned Veterans Lighting Cab Company and Wisconsin Northern Transportation and Tour Company and continued to operate YMB Rentals. Vonnie enjoyed traveling throughout the United States, Canada, Europe and Mexico.
On October 24, 1986, Vonnie married Bruce Bearson who was a realtor in the Chippewa Valley and family friend for many years. They enjoyed traveling together and living in Florida for half of the year. Vonnie enjoyed spending special time with her grandchildren, going to their school concerts and family get togethers. Vonnie loved her planned outings every month with her brother John and sister Donna and they always spent their birthdays together. She was known for her quick wit, her infectious smile, and her kind and compassionate spirit. Vonnie would greet everyone she came across with her signature phrase “Happy Day” and make you feel that you were the only person in the world she wanted to see. She loved reading, crossword puzzles, and the occasional trip to the casino. Vonnie was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Eau Claire.
Vonnie was preceded in death by husbands, Frederick Zank Jr, Bruce Bearson; son, Frederick Zank III; daughter-in-law, Linda Zank; parents, Elmer & Ava Deutscher; brother John Deutscher; brother-in-law, Milton Dickinsen Sr; nephew, Kevin Dickinsen; niece, Janna Deutscher; great nephew, Stevie Dickinsen.
Vonnie is survived by daughter, Rebecca (Todd Chapin) of Altoona; son, Paul (Angie) of Fall Creek; grandchildren, Kristy (Jim) Sellhausen, John (Colleen) Zank, Zachary and Lukas Zank; great-grandchildren, Nathan and Jacob Ellious, Bailey Zank; sister, Donna Dickinsen; sister-in-law, Barb Deutscher; she is further survived by many beloved nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
The family would like to thank Vonnie’s Heatherwood family whose kindness and care made her feel at home.
A Visitation will be held Friday, October 4, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church (3214 Golf Road, Eau Claire, WI) and the funeral will be on Saturday October 5, 2019. also at the church at 4 p.m. with visitation one hour prior to service. The arrangements are being handled by Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel and you may access details at www.stokesprockandmundt.com