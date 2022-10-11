The Eau Claire Memorial boys soccer team wrapped up its conference season Tuesday evening at home in a scoreless match against Hudson. Gabriel Smith, a senior captain, said after the contest, "we came in here hoping that we could take ta claim of the PRC with a win, but unfortunately that just didn't work out tonight. I think the boys played a really good game. The effort was there for the whole 80 minutes and sometimes things just don't happen. They (Hudson) came out a little flat, and I think we should have capitalized on the first half. Hudson is always a good team. They're going to put up a fight."

Smith and coach David Kite acknowledged the breezy conditions did not always work in the Old Abes’ favor.

Recommended for you