FILE - Katerina Nash, of the Czech Republic, races in the UCI women's cross country world cup on Sunday, Aug. 3, 2014, at the UCI mountain bike world cup at Mont-Sainte-Anne in Beaupre, Quebec. Katerina Nash, a cyclist and skier who represented the Czech Republic in two Winter and three Summer Olympics, avoided a four-year doping sanction after testing positive for minute traces of a banned substance. Authorities determined the substance entered her system through the skin while she was trying to give medicine drops to her ailing dog (AP Photo/The Canadian Press, Clement Allard, File)

Nowhere in the complex labyrinth of rules, bylaws and interpretations that govern the global anti-doping system did anyone see this warning: Beware of Dog Medicine.

It's an understandable omission, but one that led to a three-month sleuthing expedition that eventually exonerated a five-time Olympian of doping, while adding what some feel is an unnecessary asterisk next to her spotless record as a clean athlete.