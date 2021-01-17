It was almost a little village unto itself, with tennis courts, a gymnasium, first-rate track and field facilities, strong drama and music instruction, and even a home on the grounds for the superintendent and some teachers.
Ondossagon School has been gone for 30 years now. What remains is a dilapidated husk of what once was, with shattered windows, rotting eaves and overgrown fields.
But until it closed its doors in Barksdale, Ondosaggon — home of the Aggies — drew its 200 students from a radius of more than 20 miles for more than seven decades. And it was as much a part of those students’ lives as were their families.
The K-12 school closed in 1990 when the Ondossagon School District was absorbed into the districts of Ashland, Drummond and Washburn — the last district in the state to be dissolved, according to Department of Public Instruction records.
“Generations of my family went to Ondossagon School,” said Jan Lumberg-Kupczyk, a 1970 graduate whose grandfather, Gustaf Lumberg, was a school signator.
The original Ondossagon School building, which remained in use throughout, was built in 1917.
“My dad, uncles and aunts, five siblings, nieces and nephews — we all went there,” Lumberg-Kupczyk said.
The district was unique among the others in the Bay Area in many ways, but one above all others:
“Ondossagon didn’t have a town,” said Lumberg-Kupczyk, now an Ashland resident. “The school was our town, our village. It was our home.”
Even in its final year, Ondossagon still served a respectable number of students. But its size and geography made it impractical at a time when the state was seeking efficiencies.
“Ondossagon had more students than both Washburn and Drummond,” said Cheryl Drevlow, who sat on the Ondossagon School Board for six years and later taught consumer education at the school. “But the district was so large and, because we were a rural school, everyone was bused in.”
Some from as far as Delta, a 28-minute ride by car even today. And that’s without numerous bus stops. But families were willing to make that trip because the school’s reputation was so good.
“We specifically moved so our three children could attend Ondossagon,” Drevlow said. “We heard it was the best in the area. We loved it, and I became a parent volunteer for over a decade.”
“There was great respect for Keith Schmidt, our principal,” said Lumberg-Kupczyk. “He was incredibly fair.” Beyond that, students were allowed to explore themselves and find their own way.
Lumberg-Kupczyk said she "majored in extracurricular activities."
“We had dances at noon-hour,” Lumberg-Kupczyk said. “We called them social hours.”
The sports teams enjoyed success as well. The Ondossagon Aggies were strong enough to amass scores of track and field champions, strong boys volleyball teams and an Aggies girls basketball program that made it to State in five of its 14 seasons, from 1976 to 1990.
The Aggies girls basketball team, in a fitting close, made it to State in the school’s final year
“I drove the girls to State that last year,” Drevlow said. “Lots of people were real supporters of Ondossagon.”
Jack Armstrong, owner of Bayfield-based Apostle Rentals and a 1976 graduate, remembers well his days as an Aggie. He ran cross country and competed in speech. The speech competitions led him on a career path.
“I joined as a sophomore, on a $5 bet with my teacher,” Armstrong said. “He said if I could make it to State, he would give me $5.
“I didn’t make it to State my first year, but I made it when I was a junior and senior. My first speech was on the Bermuda Triangle, and the second was on bribery,” said Armstrong, who attributes his radio career to the experiences he gained at Ondossagon.
Armstrong graduated with a class of just 26 kids. That small size in part explains why Ondossagon, pulling from a sparsely populated and very large Bayfield County area, dissolved.
Demographic data show that though Bayfield County’s population has grown modestly — by 1,091 people between 1980 to 2000 — almost all were aged 35 and older. Student population, aged 5-14, decreased by almost 20%.
Those numbers meant the school’s days were numbered.
“Imagine the costs of keeping Ondossagon open,” Armstrong said. “There just weren’t a lot of students there.”
Despite its age, the school was in top shape to the end.
“That consumer education room was the best I ever taught in,” said Drevlow, who continued teaching in the area for 20 years after the school closed. “The original building was beautiful. The hardwood floors and woodwork around doors, etc., were wonderful. Most of the rooms had a lake view.”
The memory of Ondossagon School lives on; its glory days and high times belie the now-idle building’s broken windows, overgrown grounds, and scattered school desks in rooms abandoned after the last day of classes.
“The end was pretty sad,” Drevlow said. “At Ondossagon, we were in it together, people didn’t consider where others lived, or what their family had.”
That egalitarian spirit was recalled by several of the school’s former students.
“Nobody who worked at Ondossagon School was more important than the next,” Lumberg-Kupczyk said. “Everyone played an integral part.”