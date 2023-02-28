Eau Claire Farm Show Overview Photo (submitted).jpg

The Eau Claire Farm Show’s return in 2023 marks the second post-pandemic show and an opportunity for the tradition to display its ability to provide agriculture with a “one-stop shop” for needs in northwestern Wisconsin.

The 59th annual Eau Claire Farm Show promises to spotlight the latest agricultural products and services as it gears up in 2023.

“We’ve got a lot of vendors lined up, and they’ll be showing all the new products they’ve got,” said Sally Henry, who along with her husband, Bill, co-owns North Country Enterprises, the event’s producer.

