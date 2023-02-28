The Eau Claire Farm Show’s return in 2023 marks the second post-pandemic show and an opportunity for the tradition to display its ability to provide agriculture with a “one-stop shop” for needs in northwestern Wisconsin.
The 59th annual Eau Claire Farm Show promises to spotlight the latest agricultural products and services as it gears up in 2023.
“We’ve got a lot of vendors lined up, and they’ll be showing all the new products they’ve got,” said Sally Henry, who along with her husband, Bill, co-owns North Country Enterprises, the event’s producer.
“Anything that’s up and coming in agriculture will be at the show. Tractors, lawn equipment, all kinds of things. It’s like one-stop shopping. If a farmer wants to go to a seed dealer and get a power washer and pick up some oil for his tractor all in one place under the same roof, the Eau Claire Farm Show is the place to do it.”
More than 120 exhibitors from a half-dozen states will fill the Chippewa Valley Expo Center, 5150 Old Mill Plaza, Eau Claire. The show runs March 7-8 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day. Admission and parking are free.
Organizers expect 8,000 to 10,000 attendees will flock to this year’s show.
“One of the reasons we hold the show this time of year is because there’s not as much outdoor work for farmers because of the snow and the cold outside,” Sally Henry said. “That gives them a little more time to come see everything at the show.
“There’s so much to see, I don’t know where to begin. All kinds of things – large tractors and equipment, lawn mowers, tractor tires, insurance, seed dealers, fertilizer dealers, oil, silo people, we’ve got some builders coming … you name it. Just a ton of stuff.”
The Eau Claire Farm Show is among the oldest such events in the state. Vendors and visitors alike return year after year, said Henry, noting that about 75 percent of the exhibitors are back from last year.
Exhibitor spaces range from 10 feet by 8 feet all the way up to 25 feet by 28 feet. All of the vendors are housed inside the Chippewa Valley Expo Center. “We try to keep the returning vendors in the same location from year to year for everyone’s convenience,” Henry said.
“One of the big reasons I love doing this show is seeing people year after year,” she added. “With a lot of the exhibitors, I only get to see them once a year and it’s at this show. They’re like family to us. They’re great people. One vendor, he reminded me so much of my dad. We just love being part of this show. The camaraderie is awesome.”
North Country Enterprises, which was founded by Steve Henry, has been involved with the show since its inception. Bill and Sally Henry have been running the operation for “a lot of years now,” she said.
When asked the secret to the Eau Claire Farm Show’s popularity and longevity, Sally Henry said, “Not to toot our own horn, but I think we put on a great show. It means a lot to us, so we do a good job with presentations. Vendors like coming and selling their product. And the farmers and our other visitors like coming and seeing everything here.”
The show features other components as well, including food vendors, free health clinics and screenings, radon testing, food safety information, lyme disease prevention materials and more. Representatives will be on site from HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, Prevea Cancer Center and Eau Claire County Health Department.
In addition, there will be an FFA auction. And agricultural radio broadcaster Bob Bosold will present Aggie Awards to Jerry Clark and Dave Gavin.
Looking ahead to next year, the 60th annual Eau Claire Farm Show is scheduled for March 5-6, 2024.