The drumbeat of negativity coming out of Washington, D.C., is hitting supersonic volumes these days.
The House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump has entered the public hearing phase. Meanwhile the Democratic candidates seeking to challenge Trump next year continue to try to outdo each other making the usual campaign promises that often sound too good to be true, because they are.
The natural inclination is to take one side or the other in these respective controversies because that’s the way we’ve been programmed. A polarized, do-nothing Congress. An increasingly extremist media that chases “market share” rather than balance, fairness and objectivity. A president who thrives on dividing rather than trying to unite us. And an anything-goes social media free-for-all where it is nearly impossible to separate fact from fiction.
Given all of this, effective self-government is difficult to achieve, and it looks like it’s only going to spread and get worse. It’s pretty much overtaken Madison, and I’m sure many other statehouses as well.
One way to fight this unending wave of negativity is to turn inward. That is, we may feel powerless to counter these horrible trends, so rather we should take stock of our lives individually and focus on how to make them better, which in turn will make our society better.
Put another way, we harken back to 1961, when President John F. Kennedy said at his inaugural address, “Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country.”
Simple words often repeated. But if politicians only care about what they can do “for their party,” the rest of us need to do as much as possible to take matters into our own hands.
No, we can’t solve the health care affordability problem individually. Same goes for paying to upgrade our roads, bridges, dams, etc. Immigration reform, national defense, ensuring clean air and water and a safe food supply are among many other issues where state and federal leadership are necessary.
But three areas in particular can be handled individually. Two of them came to light in a recent report from a group called 24/7 Wall Street, which studied U.S. Census poverty data from 28 population groups.
The first conclusion: Take your education seriously. This isn’t a ground-breaking idea, but it’s more important than ever, the numbers show.
According to the data, the jobless rate among those without a high school diploma is 26 percent, or more than 25 million people. The jobless rate falls to 12.7 percent for high school graduates, 8.4 percent for those with some college, and 4.4 percent for those with a bachelor’s degree or higher.
And it can’t be stressed enough that there are many technical college careers that pay well and can be accomplished in two years or less, often with the help of companies partnering with the tech colleges with internships, etc. A four-year degree is wonderful and can lead to many things, but the same is true for many skilled in the trades and other vocations.
The other conclusion from the 24-7 Wall Street report: Take responsibility for those you bring into this world. Again, not a profound thought, but vitally important to a strong society.
Again, the numbers tell the story. The poverty rate for married couple families is 4.7 percent, or 2.9 million people. For single-parent male households, the rate jumps to 12.7 percent, and for single-parent female households it skyrockets to about 25 percent.
We can argue all we want, but Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Scott Walker or Tony Evers — take your pick — can’t solve the problem of deadbeat and/or absentee parents who fail to provide for their offspring.
Yes, there are many barriers to getting out of poverty, but given the “help wanted” signs just about everywhere, there are opportunities aplenty for those seeking a better life.
Drug use is a third area where individuals don’t need to wait for our hapless leaders to act, but it wasn’t mentioned in the 24/7 Wall Street report.
We read with horror recently about the recent murders of women and children in Mexico, apparently gunned down by ruthless drug dealers. It’d be great to blow these scumbags off the face of the Earth, but we can do much to beat them another way — stop buying and using their “products.”
Again, beating addiction is often far easier said than done, but cocaine, methamphetamine and other such substances are huge contributors to our poverty and crime rates, not to mention health care costs. Alcoholism, too. Again, politicians don’t force anyone to turn to drug addiction. It’s a choice.
Study. Work hard. Be a responsible parent. Reject addictive drugs. Simple ideas, but amid the unending negativity and empty promises coming from our leaders, many of the keys to a better life lie within each of us.
Huebscher is a contributing columnist and former Leader-Telegram editor. He can be reached at don.huebscher@ecpc.com.