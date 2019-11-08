On Friday, the Leader-Telegram's front page featured everything that is right and wrong with our society in today’s political environment. We had a 1A story on immigration, gun safety legislation and mental health. In each case, our state and national elected representatives have failed us.
The first story was about state Republicans falling short on overriding Gov. Tony Evers' veto that would have restored $15 million in funding for mental health beds in the Chippewa Valley.
“This local center would have allowed people to stay in their community, closer to their family and friends during a mental health emergency,” said Rep. Warren Petryk, R-town of Pleasant Valley. “It would have also saved law enforcement hundreds of thousands of dollars in transport and staff time by not having to send these individuals to the other side of the state."
To override the governor’s veto, 66 of the 99 Assembly members needed to vote in favor of the veto. There are 63 Republicans in the Assembly, but no Democrats crossed over to support it.
The next story was about the plight of Somali refugees in Barron and the additional struggle families are enduring in reuniting families since President Donald Trump's travel ban has been implemented. How long are we going to allow Congress to fail us in passing a comprehensive immigration bill that provides a fast-lane path to citizenship for family re-unification, refugees and others seeking to relocate to the U.S.? We keep blaming executive orders, written by presidents who are pushing personal agendas or fulfilling campaign promises. Congress makes laws, Congress has to fix immigration. If they can’t, throw the bums out. … Throw all the bums out.
And finally, the special session on Wisconsin gun legislation. It was a 30-second special session led by Republicans that was a joke. In my opinion, it was a critical error made by the GOP leadership because Wisconsinites want something done. A compromise would have been the way to go; I don’t know many who oppose universal background checks.
In all three stories that represented health care, immigration and gun safety, our state and national elected representatives failed us. There is no compromise, there is barely an original thought. I think I’m like most folks who vote on issues one at a time. I’ve not made a decision on a good idea based on whether the idea was brought forward by a Democrat or Republican. Yet, that seems to be the basis of most or all the votes coming out of Madison and Washington, D.C.
It’s time to understand that our state and national representatives are nothing but a bucket of dirty water. Until we dump the bucket entirely, the water will always be dirty.
Rickman is publisher of the Eau Claire Leader-Telegram.