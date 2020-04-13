According to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, Wisconsin hit its peak of COVID-19 cases April 12, so now what?
Gov. Tony Evers has had a strong yet measured safer-at-home message that most of us followed and are the better for it. Getting over the peak means we are all getting antsy to get back to work and getting the local economy back on track.
What’s the plan?
Nationally, the media and operatives are at it again. Big media would have you believe COVID-19 is filled with hate and righteousness in its efforts to bring the economy and President Donald Trump to their knees. Weaponizing Dr. Anthony Fauci’s words and who said what when is lining Congress up for its next round of impeachment.
Nothing from this Congress surprises me anymore. There are no more words to describe the level of waste and disgust these elected officials have delivered.
Once again, Trump was his own worst enemy. When Vice President Mike Pence was in charge of the daily briefings, people started to move together. He was a good choice as the point person and had the right experts involved. He was getting things done.
Trump would have gotten all the credit for the task force's good deeds, but once again, ego triumphed, and Trump jumped in front of the mic. The arguments and attacks started in front of America and the world and all the good deeds were lost in a sea of misinformation and one-line gotchas.
Meanwhile, "The Bern" has been extinguished and the “best chance” candidate for the Democrats has a lot to prove over the next several months. His record is mitigated by the question of whether he is in control of his faculties. I remember former President Ronald Reagan’s second term and the questions surrounding his grip on reality. Biden is heading into this election with the same or more questions about his grip.
For the last couple of weeks, I’ve been working from my home office which consists of a folding table up against the window in my bedroom. Out my window is our yard, a pond and some new construction on the other side of the pond. The geese have returned to the pond and they don’t care about COVID-19. The deer that wrecked my new grass and bird feeders don’t seem to care, and my granddaughters just want to go to the park again. Me, being an introvert, am OK with this set up, but I don’t like to see employees and neighbors hurting and frightened.
Just like other national disasters in the past, I was hoping the silver lining would be that we would come together as a nation. I’m getting that feeling in our neighborhood and at work, but the poisonous social media venues and cable channels are still as vile as ever. Perhaps peace will show itself when we put 80 percent of our focus on local and laugh at the rest.
Rickman is publisher of the Eau Claire Leader-Telegram.