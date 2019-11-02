The U.S. Constitution First Amendment right of a free press is a bedrock principle for serious journalists.
It was inserted by our Founding Fathers to protect self-governing people from those they elect to lead them. The same goes for free speech. They knew from experience that those in power often are eager to punish those who write or speak against them.
But journalists also know, or should know, that they have a responsibility not to abuse that constitutional protection, even though it clearly states that “Congress shall make no law …. abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press.”
So what’s a journalist to worry about? What could be clearer than “make no law?” Doesn’t that give journalists absolute immunity against prosecution? Wouldn’t a court that interprets anything less be itself guilty of what often is referred to as “legislating from the bench?”
Of course not. Judges and juries through the years have modified that absolute right. Journalists can’t destroy reputations by publishing blatant falsehoods with “reckless disregard” for the truth, although the bar is pretty high when it comes to criticizing government officials. Similarly, no one can scream “Fire!” in a crowded theater and expect First Amendment free speech protection.
The point is, even “make no law” is not an absolute, and I doubt the Founding Fathers meant it to be. What they meant is that citizens and the media have a right to criticize their government, because, well, it’s supposed to be “their government.”
While at the Leader-Telegram, I attended many seminars on free press court rulings and related First Amendment issues, and I found them informative and enlightening as we discussed our right to publish and our responsibility to do so carefully.
The same goes, I believe, for the Second Amendment, which states that “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a Free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
Again, most people don’t believe this right is absolute. We shouldn’t be allowed to arm ourselves with any weapon we choose and take it anywhere we want any time we want. And as mass shootings have proliferated in this country in recent years, there is an increasing debate over whether “government” should do more to monitor the sale of weapons and/or keep them out of the hands of deranged people bent on murder.
I’m torn on this issue. I believe anyone who wants to buy a gun should pass a background check, because our founders in 1787 couldn’t possibly have imagined the weaponry available in 2019 any more than they could have anticipated that the internet would come along and make every crackpot (or foreign government) capable of disseminating falsehoods to a mass audience.
But I also am concerned that laws to try to keep guns out of the hands of those who shouldn’t have them might only add to our bureaucracy without saving many, if any, lives. Many mass murderers, it is found, obtained their weapons legally. Others simply can go on the black market. People privately buy and sell guns every day. How can we possibly monitor such transactions?
That said, I think the conversation is worth having, and that’s why I was disappointed to read in the Oct. 23 Leader-Telegram that state Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, will simply call the GOP-controlled Senate to order and immediately adjourn rather than even discuss two gun-control bills proposed by minority Democrats. Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, has called a special session on the matter, which is scheduled for this week.
One of the proposals, called a “red flag bill,” would allow a judge to seize the firearms for up to a year of those determined to pose a threat to themselves or others. Seventeen states have similar laws.
The other bill would require universal background checks on gun purchases not already required under federal law, such as at gun shows and online auctions. Twenty-one states have similar laws.
State Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Lake Hallie, said in the Oct. 23 article that she is not against having a conversation on the issue. “But, my willingness to work with the governor does not mean that I will ever agree to take away constitutional rights from the people of Wisconsin,” she said.
So have the conversation. Take up the bills and have a forum on the issue. Nobody’s mind likely will change, but isn’t this issue at least important enough for the people we elect to serve us to discuss? Like those seminars on the First Amendment I sat in on through the years, isn’t there some value in talking about whether these bills or something else might make us safer?
Sadly, this issue is a non-starter for many. Any such talk is simply a back-door effort to confiscate all weapons, end deer hunting, etc., some believe.
I understand to a point. As a newspaper person, I’m always concerned when I learn of efforts by government officials to keep public activities hidden from the people. If they are allowed to get away with it, they’ll keep pushing for more secrecy. I’m sure staunch Second Amendment advocates feel the same will happen with gun control if they agree to increased background checks or red flag laws.
But I also recognize the importance of responsible journalism, just as I believe most people believe in the importance of responsible gun ownership, and huge loopholes in the background check law don’t make sense.
The First and Second amendments notwithstanding, I believe even our founders would want us to keep talking about how to make their document guide us more than 230 years later, and to use our ability to reason and compromise to lead us to a better place.
Huebscher is a contributing columnist and former Leader-Telegram editor.