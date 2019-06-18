Socialism
When even 25 percent of registered voters have a favorable view of socialism, I say, what is wrong with people? But it gets more troubling. In a March Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom poll, 56 percent of likely Democratic caucus-goers said they would be satisfied with a presidential candidate who thinks the country should be more socialist.
The good news is that Gallup’s poll from 2010 showed 36 percent had a positive view of socialism while 58 percent had a negative view. The 2018 Gallup poll was virtually unchanged at 37 percent positive and 58 percent negative.
Maybe generations define socialism differently. In the 1940s, 34 percent of Americans thought that socialism meant government ownership or control and 12 percent thought it was more about equality. In 2018, 17 percent thought it was about government control while 23 percent thought it was more about equality.
Nothing given to us from the government is free. Whether it is school loan forgiveness, Medicaid expansion or a meal, somebody is paying for it. Since we don’t seem to be on the receiving end of foreign aid, the somebody is us.
Abortion
The extremists have taken over to define legislation and narratives. At some point, we will live in a state that either allows abortions up to the moment before birth or not at all. This is one of those "not a lot of common ground" issues and, except for politicians, most of us won’t switch sides.
Each side stopped listening to opposing views long ago. One side is determined to uphold the rights of the unborn and the other side is determined to uphold the rights of women. Both sides agree that any give from absolutes will mean someone is going to die. It’s a stalemate. Here’s the real truth, nobody but the woman and whoever she chooses should make the final decision. I have a daughter and granddaughters; I know in my heart that’s who the final decision belongs with. But, as family and their support group, I want them to choose, fully informed about the decision they make.
If anyone takes a breath and listens for a moment, there may be a starting point for both sides to begin a conversation. The truth is, nobody wants an unintended pregnancy and the more of those we avoid, the better it is for everyone. Let’s focus there and see where it leads. Let’s stop screaming and start listening, it may present a solution that avoids the problem.
Gun violence
Over the last several years we have seen too many innocent people killed in a variety of ways by crazy people, terrorists, domestic terrorists, drug cartels, street gangs, domestic assault and substance abuse. We’ve seen mass killings with all sorts of weapons such as hand guns, shotguns, assault weapons, knifes, car bombs, trucks, pressure cooker bombs and hijacked airplanes. They are all bad and there are probably more in the works.
While eliminating a specific type of rifle scores political points, it doesn’t solve the problem. Getting bad-evil people locked up and providing mental and physical health care for those who need it will go a long way. More diligent background checks and screening is always a good idea but infringing the right to bear arms through confiscation or banning weapons is a non-starter.
I don’t think the world has gone mad, but I do think that people are angry and lashing out more than ever. The other day, I listened to a comedian on my satellite radio. He was talking about how we yell at each other in our cars. He said a woman inched into his traffic lane for a few seconds of his life and he yelled that he hoped she died. He said, can you imagine if we talked to someone in an elevator who bumped into us that same way?
The point is, too many of us are yelling instead of listening. There are starting points for each topic and in most cases, that means educating ourselves on the other side — putting ourselves in the shoes of those we are screaming at.
This past winter we helped dig out neighbors who were stuck. They were all shapes and sizes, came from different backgrounds and held a variety of beliefs. They were all people in need of a snow shovel and we happened to have one. We just helped and when we got stuck there were others that helped us. I wish we could use the same mindset when we are engaged in these emotional topics as well.
Until that time, the politicians will continue to scream in lock-step with their party’s personal agenda and the fringe groups will do their thing in hopes of dividing us. Put your faith in the rest of us who are reasonable and taking action in the voting booth, at our place of worship and in the community.
Rickman is publisher of the Eau Claire Leader-Telegram.