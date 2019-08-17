Our collective shock in the aftermath of the recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, is starting to wear off. It always does.
There’s talk about “bipartisan” reform measures in an effort to prevent crazed people from easily getting their hands on high-powered weaponry and then opening fire in crowded areas to secure a high body count. The El Paso gunman used an AK-47, capable of firing dozens of rounds in a minute. The Dayton killer used an AR-15 assault-style “pistol” with a 100-round magazine to kill nine people in 32 seconds.
Unfortunately, whether the issue is assault weapons, immigration, health care or … you name it, we know that Congress isn’t going to do anything because they are paralyzed by partisanship, self-interest, fear of angering party leaders, etc. At this point, we wouldn’t be any worse off if we replaced them with 535 bottlenose dolphins. At least the sea creatures would be more entertaining.
We had an assault weapons ban from 1994 to 2004, when the Republicans let it expire. And if the murder of 20 school children ages 6 and 7 at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut in 2012 didn’t move the needle to reconsider, the recent carnage won’t either.
Still, as a self-governing nation, people need to speak up. It’s hard to believe any clear-thinking person believes anyone but the military needs assault-style weapons. It’s also hard to believe anyone in law enforcement wants to respond to a mass shooting knowing the suspect is far better armed than they are.
But if Congress has no appetite to ban assault-style weapons, can’t it at least require universal registration and additional training for those who own them? If we need documentation to enter a tavern, board a jetliner or drive a car, shouldn’t we require the same before purchasing a weapon that can kill nine people in 32 seconds?
President Donald Trump spoke out about the need to devote more resources to detect and treat mental illness, but that alone probably isn’t enough. We can’t simply lock people up indefinitely because they seem a little off, and even if we could, the cost would be astronomical, not to mention the legal challenges.
During my years at the Leader-Telegram, there was one fellow in particular who concerned me when he stopped by on rare occasions to rant about something we had in the newspaper. I always felt a little uncomfortable when he walked in, and I also felt that I wouldn’t have been shocked if he hauled out a weapon someday. Fortunately, my concerns were never validated. Absent a direct threat, a hunch is no reason to involve law enforcement or have someone put away.
Unfortunately, not all such hunches are unfounded. And while tightening the laws on assault-style weapon ownership won’t end mass shootings, at least it might work as a speed bump to head off some of the carnage.
There are other things we can and are doing, obviously with limited success. Schools and other groups are doing more to combat bullying, which in a few cases at least has been linked to victims venting their anger by killing fellow students.
There are also calls for media outlets to limit their use of the attackers’ names. The thinking is that if a deranged person wants to go out in a hail of gunfire, at least the world will remember the name. I’ve already forgotten the names of the El Paso and Dayton shooters, and I hope it stays that way.
The First Amendment and the internet make it impossible to enforce such a request, but media outlets can act on their own, leaving it to the boneheads on internet chat rooms to use the names ad nauseam to spout theories such as the Sandy Hook massacre being a hoax and other such drivel.
And pardon me if this sounds old-fashioned, but values are best taught and red flags are best detected in the home. In other words, parents need to be parents, not their children’s buddies. In one mass shooting case I remember some years back, a child assembled an arsenal in his bedroom right under his parents’ noses, and they supposedly were shocked when the information came to light. Of course, not all mass shooters are teen-agers.
Some also want to blame and perhaps ban violent video games, movies and TV shows that depict mass violence. Again, there’s a First Amendment issue that likely would prevent that. Also, people in other countries have access to those same video games and movies, yet they don’t have nearly the mass murder rate that we do.
Some argue the answer is more guns and more security at schools, malls, etc. Anyone who has ever been to a large high school knows that with more than a thousand students a day coming and going, plus staff and visitors, no school can be a fortress. And as schools struggle with funding, more security means less money for other things.
We can’t make our lives risk-free, but neither should a self-governing people who favor getting high-powered weaponry off the streets be muzzled by those who peddle fear that an AK-47 ban is the first step toward all gun confiscation.
In the end, it will be business as usual. Besides, we now have a more pressing issue before us: arguing about whether Trump or the Clintons had serial molester Jeffrey Epstein murdered in prison. There’s only one rule to this game: Those who scream the loudest win.
Huebscher is a contributing columnist and former Leader-Telegram editor.