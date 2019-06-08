Nobody asked me, but …
• In light of the complete lack of willingness of Democrats and Republicans in Washington and Madison to compromise and seek middle ground, I find myself (and I believe others) asking not who is right or wrong, but how did we end up this way? My top two reasons are 1. Money; 2. The endless “news” cycle that must be fed by controversy and a “good guys versus bad guys” story line.
• In light of the previous comment, the fact that political parties appear to be increasing their involvement on local government councils and boards is highly discouraging.
• The 2018 Eau Claire County Community Health Assessment listed obesity as one of the top five health priorities. But winning the battle of the waistline isn’t easy these days, what with the recent opening of Olson’s Ice Cream shop downtown within shouting distance of Ramone’s Ice Cream Parlor, not to mention four Culver’s in the immediate area with their yummy frozen custard. Add to that the growing popularity of food trucks and local breweries, and it’s hard to turn that all down in favor of bean sprouts.
• Other than our politics, is there anything more messed up in this country than navigating prescription drug prices? And why should printing an online coupon matter? We’ve been talking about lowering drug prices and greater transparency for years, but largely nothing has changed, and thanks to the do-nothings in Washington, probably never will.
• People who rip on today’s youth should try to get to know some of them. The best of the best high school graduates are light years ahead of where folks of my generation were at their age. There’s a good reason for that: The days of graduating from high school and landing a good-paying blue collar job at the local manufacturing plant are gone. That means it’s paramount for high school graduates to be proficient in math, technology and other problem-solving skills if they want to get ahead.
That said, not everyone is going to be a scientist or doctor. However, there will always be a need for skilled labor such as plumbers, electricians, masons, carpenters, welders and other trades. It’s most parents’ dream to send their children to a four-year university, but there is plenty of demand for technical college graduates as well to move into the aforementioned careers that pay quite well.
• I’m ashamed to admit it, but when I heard about last month’s massacre at a government office building in Virginia Beach, Va., my initial reaction was one of resignation that such mass killings are inevitable events. I thought maybe the best strategy moving forward is to let the affected community mourn and not give the event much “publicity,” because maybe that’s what the shooters are seeking. Or, maybe the pro-gun folks are right. Give every employee a gun and training, so when the carnage begins, the would-be targets can perhaps react fast enough to save themselves. On the other hand, I worked in an office setting for 40-plus years, and I’m not sure I would have wanted everyone around me packing heat.
I don’t know the answer. I do know I’m getting numb to it all, and that’s not a good thing.
• I wonder if President Trump quit Tweeting and stopped threatening everyone under the sun with higher tariffs if my retirement account would be doing better? I think it would.
• For us allergy sufferers, is there anything more unfair than finally emerging after six months of cold weather to be greeted by itchy eyes and a runny nose?
• The Republicans leaders in the state Legislature recently said they’d be open to raising the vehicle registration fee but not the state gasoline tax, which was last increased 13 years ago. Don’t these politicians realize that many drivers from Minnesota, Illinois and elsewhere visit Wisconsin to enjoy our lakes, forests and festivals, and that many of them fuel up while they’re here? Why should they get a pass on the rising costs of road construction and repair while state residents bear the entire increase?
• I don’t know if the proposed roundabout on State Street near the UW-Eau Claire campus would have been an improvement, but I did find it somewhat refreshing that public input still can have an impact on government decisions. So often you hear that “government” is going to do what it wants no matter what “the people” want. In fact, in our system, “government” and “the people” are one and the same, and sometimes citizen involvement can make a difference.
• John Bolton, national security adviser to President Trump, has been itching for years for “regime change” in Iran. Now, it appears Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Saudi ruling family also would be more than happy to see U.S. troops sent into the region. Hopefully, Trump (and Congress) won’t listen to any of them. The last thing our country needs is another “nation-building” foray into the Mideast.
Huebscher is a contributing columnist and former Leader-Telegram editor.