More than two-plus years since his election, I still sometimes wake up in a cold sweat at night wondering how Donald Trump became our president.
He disgusts me on so many levels I hardly know where to start. Trump’s recent snickering alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin about that country’s interference in our 2016 election was sickening. Wisconsin’s Paul Ryan is just the latest to call Trump out for the arrogant, ignorant, tax-cheating, race-baiting, crotch-grabbing blowhard that he is.
That said, I believe Trump is on his way to a second term unless the Democrats wake up and admit that they need to work across party lines to fix our broken immigration system. Calling Trump names doesn’t erase the fact that hundreds of thousands of mostly Central Americans seeking asylum into our country is a serious problem that can’t be waved off by calling for open borders or simply releasing them into our country if they “promise” to return for a hearing at a later date.
Many of those seeking entry claim that their lives are in danger in their native countries and that they might be killed if they go back. Trump is skeptical that so many people face death in their home countries, and so am I. If someone threatened me and my family, I wouldn’t flee more than a thousand miles to a country that speaks a foreign language. It doesn’t make sense.
No, I don’t think most of these people are fleeing death threats. Instead, these unrelenting waves of asylum-seekers rightly conclude that America is a land of opportunity totally opposite the situation of most Central American countries. It would seem the answer is to work to fix those countries rather than flee, but I know that is far easier said than done.
I remember a few years ago listening to a presentation from members of the Chippewa Falls Rotary Club about their efforts to bring clean drinking water to thousands in Cochabamba, Bolivia. The Rotarians talked about how the lack of clean drinking water and wastewater removal systems are serious health threats there as well as in many other places around the world.
I thought about that for a moment. Could you imagine spending many of your waking hours toting water from a well far from your home and going to the bathroom in a pit toilet along with thousands of your fellow citizens? That, I believe, is a reason people are packing up their children and risking their lives to come here.
Flush toilets? Water from the sink and shower in your apartment? Reliable electricity? They don’t sound like much unless you don’t have them. Then they sound like utopia.
I believe the best answer is governments to work more closely to solve these global problems to stem mass migrations rather than hoping Rotary International can take care of it. Again, I dare to dream.
But as dire as the situation may be for many Central Americans, we can’t simply shelve what should be an orderly immigration process and call anyone who disagrees a racist. America is great mainly because we are a nation of law and order, not mob rule, military dictatorships and open borders.
Let’s say I want to be on the Eau Claire City Council. On meeting night my plan is to get to the council chambers early and take a seat on the dais before the other council members arrive. At meeting time, I’m sure I would be asked to go sit with other members of the public.
Instead, I would make my case that I want to be on the City Council, and that I would work hard to do a good job. At that point, I might be commended for my enthusiasm, but I also would be told that to serve on the council, I need to get nomination papers at election time, have fellow citizens sign those papers, file them before the deadline, attend forums to explain why I would be a good council member, and finally receive enough votes on election day to earn a seat on the council.
If I still refused to step down from the dais, I would be forcibly removed and charged with disorderly conduct.
Scoff at the analogy, but our immigration system should be no different. If foreigners want to live and work in this country, they should file the necessary paperwork and wait their turn. Overwhelming our border patrol and demanding entry is not the way our country should operate, period.
But, as with just about everything else, our dysfunctional leadership in the White House and Congress stand in the way of a solution. First, Trump’s credibility on this issue is compromised by the fact that dozens of illegal aliens have worked and/or are working for the Trump organization. When this was reported, Trump’s son and others responded with bewilderment that these sneaky people were able to get jobs right under their noses and tricked them into believing they were in this country legally.
Yeah … right.
News flash. Many farms, factories and resorts have for decades employed illegal aliens with the blessing of business owners who knew exactly what was going on. And now that the issue is front and center, some hard-liners want all 11 million of them, or whatever the number is, deported.
In other words, we’re fine with these folks milking our cows, scrubbing our toilets and picking our vegetables, but we don’t want them becoming citizens. At this point, we need many of them as badly as they need us.
And, of course, there’s the political angle. If these many foreign-born folks settle here and become citizens, they then could legally vote, and recent history shows that wouldn’t be good for Trump and his fellow Republicans. One only need look at California, which is now about 39 percent Hispanic and solidly Democratic. And, if the trend continues, Texas is next.
Even Republicans know that we need foreign labor in agriculture and other occupations wanting for workers. And from what I can tell, many of these folks from Central America are willing to work their tails off in exchange for the prospect of a better life for themselves and their families.
But Democrats also must realize that simply scrapping our border security, letting everyone in and sorting it out later is a recipe for disorder and dysfunction. And, call me what you will, but an unchecked border is an invitation for the problems in those countries now to become problems in our country in the future.
And before you say we can more than absorb anyone who wants to join us, you may have missed the news item that our $22 trillion national debt is on target to grow by another $1 trillion this fiscal year. Anyone can look prosperous on borrowed money.
Unless the Democrats come together on a sensible game plan to deal with the mess on our southern border, Trump will beat them over the head with it next year, and the guy I can’t believe is my president will win a second term.
Huebscher is a contributing columnist and former Leader-Telegram editor.