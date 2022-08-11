Adler

Pete Adler has been an educator for 31 years, serving the Eau Claire Area School District as a physical education instructor.

In the Leader-Telegram article dated April 20, 2022, the school board president, Mr. Nordin, spoke of a wage increase in the district for the 2023-2024 school year as a means of support for educators.

Mr. Nordin indicated that the last two years were very difficult for educators. I am a classroom teacher, of 31 years, and the last two years were very challenging and demanding. However, Mr. Nordin, did not communicate to the press all of the changes that would be made in the upcoming year. He only shared those items that would make the Eau Claire District look as if they truly supported teachers.