In the Leader-Telegram article dated April 20, 2022, the school board president, Mr. Nordin, spoke of a wage increase in the district for the 2023-2024 school year as a means of support for educators.
Mr. Nordin indicated that the last two years were very difficult for educators. I am a classroom teacher, of 31 years, and the last two years were very challenging and demanding. However, Mr. Nordin, did not communicate to the press all of the changes that would be made in the upcoming year. He only shared those items that would make the Eau Claire District look as if they truly supported teachers.
It seems to me that the board approves everything that the administrative executive team suggests. And, if employees in the schools should question these decisions, they are reprimanded.
Mr. Nordin, the board, and the executive team made the decision to remove all teachers retiring this year and previous years from a group insurance plan. This decision totally disregards the commitment the Eau Claire School District had made to past retirees, many of whom have served this district their entire careers, and to those who would be retiring this year. Keep in mind, all of these retirees, past and present, have honored their obligations to the Eau Claire District.
By removing the retirees of 2022 from the insurance plan, Mr. Nordin and the executive team are double penalizing these teachers. There will be no raise for them next year and insurance costs will skyrocket into the tens of thousands of dollars. These are the very same teachers who have worked through these challenging and demanding circumstances.
Yet, Mr. Nordin rewarded the executive team with the raises for next year ranging from $6,500 to $8,500! They also faced no increase in insurance premiums.
This life-impacting decision, forced on retirees, was made with only two months left in the remaining school year, with absolutely no input from the group affected, and behind closed doors.
If you recall, the last referendum was to include operational expenses for teachers and to allow for smaller class sizes (after all, we are in the people business). However, those making decisions at the board office have ignored both. The only positions that continue to grow are directors, administrators, and support staff (all of which are downtown). Interestingly, the departure rate at the board office is next to nil.
I fear the next referendum will be no different – it will continue to support the self-serving highest paid employees downtown with little thought of the children we serve and the teachers, both past and present. I ask that the Eau Claire Area School Board, in unison with the executive team, rescind the vote that has left so many employees being disrespected.