Nobody asked, but …
• “Dysfunctional” is a term often used to describe our divided federal and state governments, but “nonfunctional” is a more apt term.
Think about it. The majority Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives refuse to take up serious immigration reform to secure our Southern border or the Trump administration’s proposed revisions to the treaty formerly known as NAFTA.
Meanwhile, the majority Republicans in the Senate refused to consider any Supreme Court nominee by then-President Barack Obama in 2016, while the then GOP-controlled House voted repeatedly to repeal the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) with no coherent alternative.
At the state level, the Democratic senators fled rather than take up Act 10 back in 2011, while the Republicans now won’t even take up many of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ Cabinet appointments nearly a year after his election.
No organization can function this way, and neither can so-called “representative” government. If legislators refuse to legislate unless they can get their own way all the time, we don’t need them, or the political parties to which they pledge their devotion over the interests of state and country.
• The “Lambeau Leap” and other brief celebrations after touchdowns in pro football games have morphed into very bad imitations of extravaganzas choreographed by the Radio City Music Hall Rockettes. Even worse, the over-the-top hamming it up for the cameras now extends to interceptions and fumble recoveries. Whatever happened to being humble in victory and gracious in defeat?
• Speaking of football, it’s mind-boggling that the Fox network allows analyst Troy Aikman, retired Hall of Fame Dallas Cowboys quarterback, to offer his “unbiased commentary” on Cowboys games. The mute button seems to be the only solution.
• Most people find budgets boring, but to understand the dilemma facing the Eau Claire school board (and taxpayers) regarding post-employment benefits to some district retirees, you need only to focus on the following observation by Abby Johnson, the local school district’s executive director of business services, as reported by Sarah Seifert in the Oct. 8 Leader-Telegram: In the 2000-01 school year, the district’s premium for a family health insurance plan was $621 per month. In 2012-13, it was $1,966.44.
• Thankfully, the State Street reconstruction project is in the home stretch. Motorists hopefully will brush up on their “roundabout skills” before the reopening to avoid an outbreak of fender-benders navigating the new layout. The main thing to remember is to yield to vehicles entering the roundabout from your left, and that you have the right of way once you are in the roundabout. Good luck!
• It’s great to think big, but $40 million to $45 million in donations to replace Zorn Arena, another $25 million or so for a new YMCA, and a roughly $17 million public-private upgrade to the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library make for quite an ambitious agenda. To think that we’re still trying to pay off the private portion of the Pablo Center debt after six-plus years indicates the hefty fundraising challenge that lies ahead.
• Sometimes, perseverance pays off. Proof of that is the determination by a group over many years to bring baseball back as a varsity sport at UW-Eau Claire. Kudos to all of those who refused to let their dream die.
• Now that the city is going back to alternate-side parking from Nov. 1 to May 1, let the grumbling begin. Proponents say the “snow emergency” parking rules led to clogged streets, thus prompting the push to return to daily odd-even parking rules.
Hopefully, the decision wasn’t based too much on what happened last February, because it snowed so much so often that people couldn’t dig their cars out in time before the next storm. It’s hard to imagine any parking rules that would have worked very well under such harsh conditions.
• It recently was reported that the average Social Security check will go up about $23 a month next year but be reduced by nearly $9 due to increases in Medicare premiums. Some politicians say that’s not fair to senior citizens.
What many of these same politicians didn’t mention is that Social Security will be depleted by 2035, at which time, minus government action, only about 80 percent of expected benefits will be paid to retirees.
Instead of devoting countless hours to investigating each other, shouldn’t lawmakers deal with this real problem? Answer: Yes, but, as was noted earlier, they won’t. At least at this point in our history, they’re incapable.
Huebscher is a contributing columnist and former Leader-Telegram editor.