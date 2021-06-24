Leave fireworks to the pros
America's original independence day took place without fuss, when the Continental Congress formally adopted the Declaration of Independence in 1776. A year later, to commemorate the nation's birth, bells rang, bonfires burned and fireworks lit the sky as Congress adjourned in Philadelphia.
Those bright bursts of color and sound have become as American as apple pie, as the saying goes. However, enjoying them can come with risk.
A glance at fireworks accident statistics in recent years reveals thousands and thousands of Americans each year burn themselves or lose fingers or eyes or rupture ear drums. That number leapt higher in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, likely due to a lack of community events and an increase in people putting on their own demonstrations at home.
This year, municipalities across the U.S. are hosting professional shows to celebrate July 4. Residents would do well to leave the entertainment to the pros this year and attend a community show rather than mounting a potentially hazardous one at home. While many may be tempted to recreate such festivities in their backyards, fireworks are best left to the experts.
Each year, the Consumer Product Safety Commission publishes a report on fireworks. The 2020 report estimates there were 10,000 fireworks-related injuries treated at U.S. hospital emergency departments in 2019, as well as at least 12 deaths. More than 70% of these injuries occurred between June 1, 2019, and July 1, 2019, and many involved the consumption of alcohol.
For 2021, let's avoid the risk of an emergency room visit and be entertained by professionally staged fireworks displays in a community setting.
— Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
College athletes warrant pay
It’s not just mania about college hoops that puts the “madness” in March Madness. Think about the money behind NCAA basketball. John Calipari, coach of perennial powerhouse University of Kentucky, makes $8 million a year. Duke’s famed Mike Krzyzewski makes $7 million.
Before the pandemic, March Madness raked in $1.18 billion in television ad revenue for the NCAA, which also gets $1.1 billion for TV rights to the tournament. How about the man at the top — NCAA President Mark Emmert? Nearly $4 million annually.
What about the athletes who hit the buzzer beaters, who dunk the dunks and leap into end zones to win games and championships? Consider the story of Shabazz Napier, who in 2014 helped the University of Connecticut win the NCAA men’s basketball title. Napier said at the time, “Sometimes, there are hungry nights where I’m not able to eat, but I still got to play up to my capabilities.”
The U.S. Supreme Court has issued a ruling that could finally open the door for college athletes to be fairly compensated for their work and talent, which makes millions for the people at the top. The case involved a former University of West Virginia football player who claimed the NCAA rules governing education-related compensation violated federal antitrust law intended to foster competition. In a unanimous decision, the court ruled that the NCAA cannot prohibit education-related payments to college athletes.
The decision has the potential to go much deeper, however. The court appeared open to a much broader challenge to the NCAA’s ban on paying athletes. In his concurring opinion, Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote, “Nowhere else in America can businesses get away with agreeing not to pay their workers a fair market rate on the theory that their product is defined by not paying their workers a fair market rate.
“And under ordinary principles of antitrust law,” Kavanaugh continued, “it is not evident why college sports should be any different. The NCAA is not above the law.”
Kavanaugh summed it up perfectly. It’s true, student-athletes often get scholarships, room and board, books and other perks in exchange for what they do on the court, field or gridiron. But what they do amounts to a full-time job. And the daily grind they endure — the practices, the strength training, the games and tournaments — is work product that morphs into massive profits for the NCAA and the people at the top rungs of universities.
We fully expect the NCAA to dig in its heels and fight to the last. The organization should brace itself, however, for the possibility that the nation’s high court decides sometime in the future to address, in a much broader way, the NCAA’s exploitation of student-athletes.
— Chicago Tribune
The influence of capitalism
Companies are leaving Hong Kong now that China has ramped up its oppression. Go figure.
Ever since its transfer from the United Kingdom to China in 1997, Hong Kong has billed itself as a bridge between East and West, a capitalist gateway to the world’s second largest economy. But as China has upended Hong Kong’s autonomy and cracked down on free speech, companies are less inclined to invest there.
Last month, the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong released the results of a survey of its members. Of the 325 companies who responded to the poll, 42% said they were considering or planning to leave the city. According to real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield, Hong Kong now faces the highest rate of commercial real estate vacancies in 15 years.
Residents are following businesses out of town. Hong Kong’s population of about 7.5 million shrank by 46,500 in 2020, according to reporting by The Wall Street Journal.
It’s not hard to see why. Recently, 500 police officers stormed the newsroom of Apple Daily, a leading Hong Kong newspaper. They arrested executives and editors, accusing them of colluding with foreign forces. Western media captured photos of journalists in handcuffs being escorted away.
Less than two weeks before that, on the 32nd anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre, police blocked off Victoria Park, the site of an annual vigil marking the event that attracts thousands of people. The world saw photos of a blank, brightly lit park where crowds should have been.
These scenes are stark and intentional. Beijing continues to oppose free markets and free people, removing symbols of each from public view.
And now, China is reaping the whirlwind.
— Dallas Morning News
Wrong way to fight drugs
June 17 marked the 50th anniversary of President Richard Nixon’s 1971 speech beginning the war on drugs. By any objective accounting, the drawn-out conflict has been a colossal failure. It was begun under false pretenses, has cost billions, has destroyed livelihoods and lives — and perhaps most glaringly, has not made a dent in drug abuse, which is unhealthy to individuals and society.
The nation’s awakenings on two substances, marijuana and prescription opioids, point the way to what can and should be a better approach: increasingly treating addiction and its consequences as public health problems rather than criminal ones.
The shift in cannabis policy has been swift, as more than a dozen states have legalized it for adults. Yet the persistence of idiotic federal policy underlines how entrenched the drug war’s punishing approach remains. The Drug Enforcement Administration has, for nearly half a century, classified marijuana as a Schedule I drug, lumping pot in with far more dangerous substances, as having high potential for abuse and no medical value, despite the fact medicinal marijuana is legal in 36 states. That, and parallel policies remaining in many states, turn many Black and brown Americans into criminals for doing what whites routinely do with impunity.
Meantime, in recent years, an exploding opioid crisis that hooked millions on prescription pharmaceuticals and drove hundreds of thousands into overdose deaths has led to widespread calls to begin getting addicted individuals into treatment rather than serving up cycles of punishment. It’s a long-overdue corrective, and one that should apply to more substances.
More, not all. Some substances are so addictive and dangerous they must be banned for sale, and those bans enforced by police and prosecutors. And many narcotics are so tightly linked to organized crime and deadly violence, they too demand a tougher approach.
Keep fighting that good fight, while profoundly recalibrating the larger war.
— New York Daily News