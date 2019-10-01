There’s way too much negativity in this world, and it doesn’t get much more negative than the recent racist post on the dormitory door of a UW-Eau Claire student.
But we must resist the urge to let anger and frustration over this incident lead to decisions that make matters worse.
So let’s see if we can put a positive spin on this discussion.
I’ve lived in this community for 32 years, longer than I’ve lived anywhere in my life. I can safely say that Eau Claire’s “tolerance index” (there is no such thing … as far as I know), is much higher now than it was when I moved here in 1987.
Back then, I received calls or letters several times when the Leader-Telegram published photos featuring members of our growing Hmong community. The complainers wanted to know why we had to run pictures of “those people” in the newspaper. I told them that the people in the photos and stories are part of our community, and that we are a community newspaper, and then I hung up.
Those calls and letters of complaint ceased after a while. And as time went on, more of our Hmong neighbors became business owners, educators, real estate agents, mechanics and doctors. Given time and opportunity, and through sheer hard work and determination, the Hmong have become an integral part of our communities. The haters lost.
Unfortunately, efforts to completely eradicate racism in our community is impossible, because no elected body or university chancellor can crawl into people’s minds and purify them so that they will accept if not embrace those who don’t look or talk like them.
The Eau Claire City Council properly condemned the racist posting on the student’s door. But some members later acknowledged that perhaps they acted a bit in haste when a proposed council resolution called on UW-Eau Claire officials to “step up” their efforts to stop such acts of hatred. The council’s original message also included reference to issues that impact people of color in our community, including “treatment by law enforcement” and “fairness in the court system.”
Ouch! The not-so-subtle implication is that the Eau Claire Police Department and the Eau Claire County court system need to address racism within their ranks. Fortunately, the council is revisiting the resolution and is scheduled to take it up again later this month.
Being labeled a racist is one of the worst things a person or institution can be accused of, and such accusations or insinuations should be handled with care because they only lead us down a negative path.
Racism can and should be dealt with resolutions of condemnation from our leaders to emphasize that’s not who we are. And I’ve seen some of those “Hate has no home here” signs in yards around town. Also a nice idea.
But we must resist the urge to go overboard looking for the racists among us to the point we alienate each other and shut off dialogue completely over fear of saying the wrong thing. I know people in the courts, the UW-Eau Claire administration and local law enforcement, and believe me, they as a group are much more a part of the solution than the problem.
We all have biases based on where we were raised, who raised us, and where the people who raised us came from. We often congregate into groups based on things such as race, political leanings, personal interests, religion, wealth or other factors. Core beliefs grow out of all of these relationships, and to somehow believe we all aren’t impacted by such factors is folly.
The key is not to pretend the biases don’t exist, but to put those biases aside in our dealings with each other and to continue to learn and grow. Crucial to this is that if we want to be respected, we should do our best to be respectable. The Golden Rule, as it were.
Obviously, that’s the dream, and as the recent posting on the dormitory door shows, not everyone is on board with that ideal.
As this discussion continues, we should remember that if we all were judged solely by the dumbest thing we did between the ages of 16 and 22, most of us would be unemployable. Scouring high school and college yearbooks in an effort to destroy reputations and careers years later is silly and cruel. A saying I saw a while back applies here: “Our mistakes should be life lessons, not life sentences.”
We also need to remember that for every overt bigot in our midst, there are hundreds of people in churches, schools, service clubs, etc., living the Golden Rule. Last Sunday’s Leader-Telegram profile on the founders of Pablo Properties illustrated the power of vision and optimism to improve our community for rich and poor.
Elsewhere in the same newspaper, Eric Lindquist’s column featured Longfellow School teacher Kerry Benedict, who talked about the “Longfellow Way,” a culture centered on kindness, compassion and camaraderie.
That’s how we beat racism. Not by pointing fingers, but by building a culture that we all are part of this community and we all have a responsibility to make it better.
If we all strive to do that, over time the bigots and haters will feel further isolated and either alter their behavior or leave.
Huebscher is a contributing columnist and former Leader-Telegram editor.