One of the many myths about our system of government “of, by and for the people” is that those we elect to lead us are no better than the rest of us.
Eau Claire taxpayers witnessed this first-hand in 2016, and my guess is we’ll see it all over again next year as Wisconsin likely will again be a “battleground” state in the 2020 presidential election.
The Leader-Telegram reported last month that City Council members Andrew Werthmann and Kate Beaton are working to hold campaigns accountable for public costs incurred mostly to provide law enforcement services during the candidates’ visits.
This can be fairly costly as extra officers must be called in, presumably at overtime pay. In Eau Claire’s case, we’re still waiting for the $47,398 owed the city by the Donald Trump campaign for his April 2, 2016, rally at Memorial High School. That same day, Hillary Clinton appeared at The Lismore hotel, requiring $6,812 in public costs that we’re still waiting to receive.
Obviously, we’ll never see that money. By many accounts, Trump is a master at stiffing people for goods and services provided to him. And Clinton, who wrote the book, “It Takes a Village,” apparently means that applies to paying for her campaign.
I wish these folks would just stay away from Eau Claire next year unless they negotiate with and pay for law enforcement costs up front. It’s laughable that these candidates jet-set around the country telling us how they have the answers to all of our nation’s problems, then hand us the bill for their visits.
It should come as no surprise that these same people also have handed us a national debt of more than $22 trillion. They apparently believe that paying your bills is for saps.
Let’s look at an analogy from the private sector. Every year, some of the top names in country music show up just outside of town for Country Jam USA. The festival promoters must cover the public cost of providing traffic control and extra patrols necessary to deal with the huge crowds that attend. The first time the Country Jam folks stiffed taxpayers for those costs would be the last time Country Jam would be held.
Unfortunately, this is a concept many in government don’t understand or simply ignore because they are not so much leaders as “celebrities.” The only difference between Trump and country star Keith Urban is that politicians get to play by a different set of rules that enables them to spend money with indifference and pass the bill to fools like us or, most often, future generations.
But there are a couple of reasons I don’t suspect anything will change next year. First, local elected officials are increasingly affiliated with political parties, and they want to rub elbows with their favored candidates.
Second, and maybe more important, is if we tell candidates to stay out of Eau Claire unless they cover law enforcement costs, those folks may remember the snub if they get elected. Remember, federal politicians can create money out of thin air, and if we want some of it, we should lick their boots. “Federal grants” can be diverted to repay favors or punish nonconformists, and local officials know it.
I used to get caught up in political campaigns, but as I age, I am numb to the bluster, name-calling and other theatrics that they have become. I recently saw some replays from 2016 of Trump blaring: “What are we going to build?”
Audience: “A wall!”
Trump: “Who’s going to pay for it?”
Audience: “Mexico!!”
Good grief.
The Democrats aren’t any better, as they again scour the country promising “government” will pay for everything but the kitchen sink, and if we wait long enough we’ll probably hear about a plan to pay for that too.
We learn nothing from such blather, and we sure as heck shouldn’t have to underwrite it with our property taxes.
If given the choice, I’d rather use my taxes to help pay for Country Jam’s security. At least there is a payback with extended hotel stays by hundreds of visitors who also kick in sales taxes when they buy food, gas, etc. Not only that, but I find the likes of Toby Keith or Carrie Underwood a lot more entertaining than dueling windbag politicos calling each other names and then heading off to do it all over again in Wausau, La Crosse or wherever.
I hope the City Council takes a hard line on this matter. It probably won’t make any difference, because if a sitting president wants to visit our city next year, my guess is we can’t keep him out, whether his campaign pays the freight or not. And we can’t play favorites by holding Trump to a different standard than his opponent(s).
That’s too bad, because I can’t think of a bigger waste of local tax dollars than footing the bill for these modern-day carnival barkers who leave their admirers cheering as they pick their pockets.
Huebscher is a contributing columnist and former Leader-Telegram editor.