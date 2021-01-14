Democratic and Republican hypocrisy on display in Washington, D.C., today is mind numbing and emotionally draining.
Donald Donald Trump incited a subset of protesters who were angry and ready for the president’s green light. He should be ashamed and held accountable for his part in the insurrection that occurred last week in our nation’s Capitol building. Any Republican representative who railed against the violence this summer and refused to hold the president accountable for his actions last week is a fool and a hypocrite.
But hold on, because the Democrats are no better. For the last four years they have been building this beast with their calls for violence against Trump, his supporters and Republicans in general. Maxine Waters encouraged harassment of administration officials in restaurants, in department stores, at gas stations, to create a crowd and push back. Nancy Pelosi said she didn’t care much about statues and that “people will do what they do” when asked about mobs tearing down statues in the middle of the night. Jerry Nadler claimed antifa violence in Portland is a myth. So yes, Democrats have stood by, denied, made excuses and even encouraged mob violence that has resulted in fiery and deadly attacks in major cities across the country. Only now have they become righteous in their universal condemnation of last week’s insurrection.
Then there is the sin of omission. On Tuesday we received a press release from the Department of Justice in Washington. They gave us great detail about a local man they arrested earlier in the day for his part in the violence last week. I asked the editor if he had ever recalled getting a press release like this for any of the other violent attacks across the country during the last year. He said no. Many community newspapers like us are guilty of inconsistency because we rely on national sources like the Associated Press, national newspapers and, in this case, the Department of Justice.
Why is it that federal, state and local law enforcement along with prosecutors and national media all came together within days to identify 70-plus people of interest shortly after this riot but none of the others? As a nation we must demand the same coordination for any riot in the future. Rioters are not protesting and if we took this same approach with every riot, they may not happen as often.
And what about us as individuals? Are we so polarized that there is no way we will meet in the middle to condemn violence? Shouldn’t we demand the violence to end and the perpetrators to be held accountable for their actions?
If I had one wish, it would be for us all to universally condemn violence and demand consistent prosecution for those who incite it. Dismissing bad behavior for one group and villainizing the next based on politics is driving a stake through our collective heart as a nation.
Trump must be held accountable for his actions last week. If there are congressional representatives who incited violence last week, or last year, they should also be held accountable by the new president and new Congress. It’s a fair expectation
Healing comes from within, not dictated from Washington or Madison. Frankly, if the leadership in Washington and Madison would shut up for 30 days, we’d see a lot of healing. Since that’s not going to happen, we need to start supporting those leaders who are consistent and call out those who are not. And always, always condemn violence. That’s the way out of this mess.
Rickman is publisher of the Eau Claire Leader-Telegram.