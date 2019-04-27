One of the first things aspiring reporters learn in journalism class is to answer the “five W’s and an H” in every story they write. That stands for “who, what, when, where, why and how.” It’s a handy formula that applies to everything from traffic accidents to government meetings to sporting events. Even obituaries.
It also applies to special counsel Robert Mueller’s report into Russian meddling in the 2016 election released recently with some redactions.
From a journalist’s perspective, all of the bombast by President Donald Trump and the resulting finger-pointing by the loudmouths on the cable “news” networks misses a basic point … “why” the Russians did what they did.
Mueller and his team clearly spelled out “who” hacked into Democratic Party computer servers. It was Russian operatives with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The report and related indictments listed their names. The Russian operation also used phony websites and other social media activities to help torpedo Hillary Clinton’s campaign to Trump’s benefit. Mueller’s team provided details of “how” the Russians carried out their assault on our democracy, and “when” they did it.
The only missing ingredient, and it’s the most important, is “why?” As concerned citizens, two key issues are what motivated the Russians to back Trump, and what more can be done to stop similar foreign incursions into future elections? In addition to meddling in our election process, career spy Putin in recent years also has invaded sovereign territories, assassinated enemies and propped up the ruthless Assad regime in Syria.
That’s what we should be worried about. And if Trump is as lily white clean in this issue as he repeatedly insists, he ought not worry about Mueller but instead help plug the holes in our cybersecurity system. The fact that he doesn’t talk about that much if at all and early on defended Putin’s denials of involvement are highly suspicious.
• • •
If the Democrats don’t come up with a coherent immigration reform plan other than “no wall” and/or “open borders,” Trump is going to hammer them in the upcoming campaign, and rightfully so.
Then again, three years ago Trump ran on the platform of repealing Obamacare and replacing it with “something terrific.” Trump now says that “something terrific” won’t be unveiled until after the 2020 election.
It seems nobody but Trump can get away with spouting such nonsense, so I don’t think the Democrats should tell the American people they don’t favor a wall but instead will come up with “something terrific.” It would be just the same hollow promise in reverse.
• • •
Speaking of the Democrats, they have way too many presidential candidates to remember, much less follow. My fear is that a far-left candidate will emerge from the primaries because moderate hopefuls by definition will (should) refuse to promise everything to everybody to try to secure primary votes. And that could mean that in November 2020 our two choices will be “bad and worse.”
• • •
The breakdown of our representative government, long a hallmark of Washington, has completely overtaken Madison as well. The latest proof came recently when the Republican-controlled State Building Commission, which recommends large public building projects for taxpayer funding, refused to endorse any of the 82 proposed projects because they were offered up by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
Republicans argue that Evers’ $2.5 billion in funding requests is far too high. Fair enough … but not one single project? And now the Republicans say they’ll ignore Evers’ proposed two-year state budget and write one of their own.
The pettiness just doesn’t stop. The Republicans obviously consider Evers a huge annoyance, but at least for now the GOP legislative majority hasn’t figured out a way to gerrymander the entire state, so they occasionally may have to put up with a Democratic governor.
We shouldn’t put our form of government on hold for four years just because the Republicans didn’t like the outcome of the 2018 gubernatorial election. Similarly, Democratic Party House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her legions shouldn’t stubbornly stymie every single thing Trump and the Republicans want to do to protect our southern border.
This “party over country” behavior was brought into the open in 2010, when U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., famously said that if he became Senate Majority Leader after the midterm elections that his No. 1 priority would be to make Barack Obama a one-term president. McConnell didn’t list his priorities as border security, health care, infrastructure, defense, bolstering Social Security, etc. He said his No. 1 goal would be to make Obama look as bad as possible.
Now, Pelosi is doing the same in reverse. In this environment, we have no legitimate platform to lecture North Korea, Cuba or anyone else about the virtues of our form of government.
• • •
Trump, whose stock in trade is calling people names (Remember “Lyin’ Ted,” “Crooked Hillary,” “Low-energy Jeb,” etc.?), now is calling Bernie Sanders “Crazy Bernie,” and has coined Joe Biden as “Sleepy Joe.”
From a bully’s perspective, what makes these names effective is they are simple one-word put-downs. If Dems wish to counterattack, it may be hard to find a catchy term to rip on Trump. Possibilities include “Crotch-grabber Don” or “Tax cheat Trump,” but I’m not sure they roll off the tongue as well.
Besides, few people fire insults as well as Trump. He can’t string two sentences together without putting someone down. It’s what we’ve come to. And our kids are watching all of this and learning that it’s not only OK, but admired.
Huebscher is a contributing columnist and former Leader-Telegram editor.