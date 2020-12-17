EAU CLAIRE – With Christmas and New Year’s Day around the corner, we want to remind people they’ll see some minor changes in the paper’s delivery schedule for each holiday.
The changes won’t mean delays, but rather a faster arrival of the holiday papers. We did the same thing on Thanksgiving, allowing that edition to arrive at people’s homes and on store shelves hours before it would normally arrive.
The change allows us to make adjustments for our press people and our delivery drivers. It gives them a little more time with their families, and allows us to send a holiday greeting to our readers just a little earlier than normal.
The papers will still be the same. You’ll still find our local stories, editorials, letters and more. Ads scheduled for that day will run, and the inserts proclaiming post-holiday sales will be inside. Think of it as getting a present just a little early.
From all of us at the Leader-Telegram, we hope you have time to spend (safely) with family and friends this season. Thank you for reading, and we look forward to good news in the year to come.