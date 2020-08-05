We hope you had a chance to read the story in Wednesday’s paper on the 25th anniversary of Realityworks. It was a fun story about another successful area business, and one that has had a clear effect on lives.
For readers of a certain age, the memory of having to carry around an egg or a bag of sugar as a substitute baby is pretty common. While students often viewed the exercise as one with little point beyond making sure that the egg remained intact and the sugar wasn’t raided for someone’s morning coffee, the point was valid enough. Babies are hard work and demand a lot of attention.
Realityworks’ simulators are light years beyond what those original efforts were. The company has successfully harnessed technology to make their babies more realistic, with sensors to track temperature, responses to crying and even simulated diaper changings.
Realityworks is a local success story, the kind of thing we genuinely enjoy bringing our readers. It follows last week’s story on another local business’ success as Jamf joined the NASDAQ stock exchange.
So, why is this worth space on our editorial page? There are a couple reasons beyond the fact it’s fun for us to be able to highlight such stories (and it is a lot of fun). Perhaps the biggest is that it can be easy sometimes to lose sight of the fact this region has a tremendous amount to offer businesses, and the potential for even more. When you live in a place, even the remarkable can become part of the background if you don’t stop and remind yourself once in a while.
It’s also worth reminding people that business success in our community has a ripple effect. When entrepreneurs see what has been done with companies like these, it plants the seed that maybe the same thing can happen for them. And it can happen here, instead of requiring a move to the coasts or a city of anonymous millions.
Homegrown businesses are a huge part of a community’s identity. The businesses that develop here go a long way toward establishing who we are both for ourselves and for the wider world.
With technology’s growth and the potential it holds, there is no reason for the Chippewa Valley area to accept a back seat on economic development. We can do big things. We have done big things. And we can do it with our community’s signature flair.
There is every reason to expect that this year’s census will show Eau Claire County surpassing 100,000 residents. The greater Chippewa Valley metro area has more than 200,000 people. That’s a tremendous resource for potential businesses, both homegrown and relocating. The area’s quality of life can be stacked up favorably against any major city. In fact, we’ll quite happily take the commuting times and cost of living here over those found on either coast.
Many of these points are things people already understand, even if they don’t think about them every day. Remembering what makes this area special is worth a moment, though. The people and the businesses that make up so much of the community, along with our schools, community organizations and dozens of other groups, all contribute. They all make this place what it is.
That’s well worth remembering.
— Matt Milner, editor