It was March 6 when there was one confirmed coronavirus case in Wisconsin. Less than two weeks later, the first cases were reported in Eau Claire, Chippewa and Dunn counties.
Now the number of cases in the state has ballooned to nearly 600, including seven combined in the aforementioned counties. Even before Gov. Tony Evers recently enacted a “safer at home” order for Wisconsin, however, it was at least somewhat reassuring to see local officials take a proactive stance.
“There is nothing more important to us than the happiness, health, safety and well-being of every person who comes through our doors,” said Jason Jon Anderson, executive director of the Pablo Center at the Confluence when it was announced the facility was temporarily closing. “The well-being of building partners, patrons, artists and staff will remain our absolute top priority.”
The Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce suspended all in-person programs through April.
“This is not about us as individuals but about protecting people with vulnerable immune/compromised systems and our friends and family over 60,” chamber President David Minor wrote in a letter to members.
• • •
There is no lack of statistical information regarding the horrific spread of COVID-19. But it’s also important to embrace positive examples of human nature during challenging times.
Local evidence of compassion and altruism has been on the pages of this newspaper over the past couple of weeks. Consider:
• Kris Ruckman of Eau Claire stood outside a window of the locked-down River Pines nursing home in Altoona and held up handmade signs with messages such as “Hi Dad,” “How are you?” and “Miss you” for 97-year-old Bob Anderson. The smile on his face — captured by the Leader-Telegram’s Dan Reiland — was priceless.
• Ray and Jan Klimovitz returned to their town of Eagle Point home after they were on board a cruise ship off the coast of California for several extra days because 23 people on the ship tested positive for COVID-19.
“We are extremely excited to be here,” Jan said. “It has been wonderful to be home. Our family and friends have kept us upbeat.”
• Feed My People Food Bank supplemented school district meals.
“We have a warehouse full of food and the food supply isn’t showing any signs of stopping,” said Suzanne Becker, Feed My People assistant director. “We’ve had an outpouring (recently of volunteers) and we’re so grateful.”
• Allie Kangas, Eau Claire Children’s Theatre costume designer, is part of an effort to craft face masks.
“We’re providing our skills and talents to do something that is going to be helpful in this crazy health crisis that we’re experiencing.” she said.
• Local law enforcement officials are seeing a decline in service calls.
“We have a lot of interactions each day,” said Eau Claire Police Chief Matt Rokus. “We want to reduce the risk to both sides.
“The community has been very receptive to these changes. The quality of our community is showing through right now.”
• Christian Phelps, a 2012 Memorial High School graduate, recently moved back from the United Kingdom.
“The Chippewa Valley is not removed from what’s happening globally,” he wrote in a submission to the Leader-Telegram. “Still, there’s comfort to be taken in knowing that the people who make up the city will do what they can to steer it in the right direction.”
We agree. And it’s important to stay informed. But let’s lot ignore the positive when it crosses our path.
— Liam Marlaire, assistant editor