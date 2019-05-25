“Partisan divides in the U.S. are as wide as they’ve ever been in the modern political era.”
Such is the first sentence of a Pew Research Center report this year on American political leanings.
A Gallup report last year found that among people who identified as Republican, 73 percent were conservative and 22 percent moderate. Among Democrats, 51 percent were liberal and 34 percent were moderate.
Though the number of moderates is significant, it’s clear that a majority of both parties identify themselves as farther from the center of the political spectrum than moderates.
We’ve seen the results of this divide in state and national politics, as increasing hyperpartisanship makes it difficult to compromise on any issue. It can also force parties to take extreme measures such as excessive gerrymandering. If compromise is off the table, you have to put yourself in the majority to effectively legislate.
• • •
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce recently took action in response to the partisan divide now plaguing America.
An organization that traditionally leans heavily Republican is changing the way it evaluates legislators, remodeling its headquarters and revisiting its approach to regulation.
“We are really trying to rebuild the middle,” said John Kirchner of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in a story by the Leader-Telegram’s Andrew Dowd. Kirchner recently presented in Eau Claire for dozens of community and business leaders.
The impetus for the new strategy began with President Donald Trump. Though in agreement with several Republican policies under the administration — such as tax cuts — the chamber said the GOP’s stances since Trump was elected are “at odds with the chamber’s longtime support for expanding free trade, growing legal immigration and investing in infrastructure,” according to a Washington Post story.
“It’s very unfortunate that the far right has gone very far right, and the far left has gone very far left,” Tom Donohue, the chamber’s longtime CEO and president, said in the story. “If you think about this, there is a hole in middle. So what we’re doing — and this is critical — is adjusting and responding to the new politics.”
Added Suzanne Clark, senior executive vice president of the chamber: “If anybody here ever thought of themselves as working for a partisan place, they should stop.”
• • •
Tom Wilson, chairman of the chamber’s board of directors and CEO of Allstate, told the Washington Post the organization must “fundamentally act differently.”
“We cannot just single-source our politics through one party,” he said. “We need to be more accessible and more bipartisan than we were.
“You can decide how much we were, and everyone’s got their own views on that, but we just need to reach across the aisle to more Democrats.”
At the national level, Democrats have a 36-seat advantage in the House of Representatives, while the GOP has a six-seat buffer in the Senate. Mixed government also is the case at the state level.
“The local chamber’s strategy for its political advocacy has long been to work with both parties at the state level to advance causes important to the Eau Claire area in the Capitol,” reads Dowd’s story.
“Our goal will be to always remain in the middle,” said David Minor, Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO.
It’s not a bad place to be.
— Liam Marlaire, assistant editor