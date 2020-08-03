With more than 54,000 cases of the COVID-19 virus in Wisconsin — and 500-plus cases in Eau Claire County alone — it’s clear the virus isn’t going anywhere soon.
Last week’s order by Gov. Tony Evers requiring people to wear masks in public reflects the seriousness of the situation. This virus can be brought under control, though it won’t fade into the background until we have a vaccine. The places that have generally managed to bring numbers down have used masks as a key step in doing so.
Masks, as the Centers for Disease Control has found, sharply reduce the risk of spreading the virus through coughs, sneezes or just routine talking. That’s important given that people can have the virus and be spreading it before they even realize they have it.
There’s growing evidence that masks lower a wearer’s risk, even if they don’t eliminate it. That’s an attractive option to us. Yes, most cases will see people recover without the need for hospitalization or more intensive therapies. But you don’t know whether you’ll be one of the unlucky few or the miserable majority until you already have the virus.
There’s resistance to the order. That’s not a surprise. And, to a point, we get it. The masks aren’t always comfortable. Wearing something over your face feels odd for a while. But we think there’s a way to look at this that some people are missing.
No, the masks won’t deprive your brain of oxygen. We’re inclined to trust the surgeons who wear the things during six-hour sessions of open heart surgery on that. If you want a different argument, the hunters who wear masks for hours on end waiting for a buck to cross their paths each fall seem to do pretty well, too.
There are some people who cannot or should not wear masks. The very young and those with serious breathing difficulties come to mind. Wearing a mask in public is an act of caring for those people during a situation in which they can’t care for themselves.
Wearing a mask in public is an act of compassion for those around you. It’s a step the vast majority of people can take to reduce the risk of the virus spreading to people they care about. We’re talking about coworkers or acquaintances. For friends. You can’t reason with a virus or ask it to spare people you care about just because you care. You have to take proactive steps.
While there can be some debate about whether a government can or should issue such an order, it is indisputable that wearing a mask is something every person should be doing for entirely pragmatic reasons. That’s true whether a government official says so or not.
It’s up to us. We have to act. And wearing a mask isn’t too much to ask.
The good news is that the vaccine trials are proceeding quickly, and several show considerable promise. While a vaccine this year might be pushing the schedule, sometime early next year doesn’t sound entirely unreasonable. That’s six or eight months to go.
— Matt Milner, editor