The Chippewa Valley has been really good this year. We’ve been able to do a lot more than last year and I even got to go to the movies again! A lot of people went to concerts and stuff that I’m not old enough for.
But now Mommy and Daddy said that icky Covid is starting something new again. They say this new Covid can start with a runny nose. I know when my nose starts running and I have to wipe it, it turns red. So it could be hard to tell if Rudolph has it. I heard deer can get this, so please watch him closely.
Covid even almost derailed the Packers for a while after Aaron Rodgers got it. But he hadn’t gotten the shot. My parents made me do it. It’s supposed to keep me healthy, but I still don’t like shots. I thought we had that straight last year, Santa. We’d be good and that stuff would go away. Who dropped the ball up there?
And I know last year’s letter asked for a new city administrator in Eau Claire. Why is that two things that I asked for last year that I have to ask for again this year? Did your elves not listen? When I don’t do things I’m supposed to I get grounded. Can you ground the elves?
I’m still worried about your reindeer, even the others not called Rudolph. There’s this bad thing that can make deer sick that’s spreading in Wisconsin. A farm here got it. So please keep your reindeer away from that. I don’t know how it spreads, but if you can make your reindeer wear masks maybe that would help.
There’s a lot of new stuff happening, too. There’s SO much new construction going on. And the new Children’s Museum is being built now. I can’t wait to have it open. There was lots to do before the old museum closed and I learned a lot going to it. Mommy and Daddy say the new one will be even bigger and better. I can’t wait to see it.
But there’s stuff going on that’s even bigger than that. There have been two HUGE cranes in downtown Eau Claire for a while. They’re bigger than our house! And they’re building new homes for people. That’s something we need all over the area. House prices are getting higher, and there are not as many for sale as there were. The ones that do get sold go fast.
There’s going to be a lot of building in some other areas, but it’s for a sad reason. We got some really big storms this month. They did a lot of damage in Stanley. People lost a lot, and there’s so much work to be done to get the buildings that were hurt back in shape. Can you help out the people there? I know people here are raising money to help, too.
I don’t know if the storms here are like the ones you get at the North Pole. I think the ones you get must have more snow. It’s colder there. We get snow here, but it melts every year. I heard that up there the snow never completely melts. You could even build a snowman in July! Can you? And how do you keep the reindeer from eating the snowman’s nose if you use a carrot? Or do the reindeer know that’s something they shouldn’t do?
Next year looks really exciting. There’s a lot planned. Can you make sure those plans happen? It seems like everyone is just wondering what comes next and whether things we want to happen will be safe to do.
And next year is an election year, too. So there will be a lot of people arguing with each other. It’s going to be hard to stay on your good list next year. But I don’t want to get coal, so I guess we’ll all have to do our best.
Love,
The Chippewa Valley