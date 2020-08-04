Monday’s vote by the Eau Claire school board requiring masks for the vast majority of students and staff was the right move. But we don’t blame parents and others for being nervous about the upcoming year.
The truth is that no one really knows how well things will work out. Professional sports have seen varying degrees of success with their re-starts, and schools involve a lot more people than those organizations.
COVID-19 is serious. While doctors and scientists have made remarkably fast progress in developing treatments and several potential vaccines, there’s no cure. There’s no bulletproof prevention. And there’s no way of knowing whether a given case will be serious or just an inconvenience.
People don’t like that kind of uncertainty. We can’t blame them. We all like our routines, our predictable patterns. It seems to be hard-wired into us as humans. We wake up about the same time each day. We wind down around the same time in the evening. For the majority of people, each day has a rhythm that’s not all that different from the seasons themselves.
When something breaks those patterns, when we’re thoroughly disrupted, there’s a loss of our sense of safety. We feel less secure. We are more on edge. And 2020 has been tailor made for that kind of disruption.
So the nerves parents, teachers and students are feeling right now are perfectly normal. There are few guarantees. There is precious little anyone can say to guarantee against a viral outbreak at any school. All we can do is our best.
That’s where personal responsibility comes into play. Masks should help. They have been shown to reduce risk. But the message cannot just come from teachers and staff in the schools. Parents will need to explain, in an age-appropriate way, why it’s important for their children to keep the masks on at school.
We would encourage the district to consider being a little more lenient than normal on students’ sick days this year, too. The kind of cough or itchy throat that might normally be shrugged off by a parent might be good cause this year for waiting a day and seeing what develops. Caution should be a watchword for everyone involved.
We wish there was something more comforting we could say. There are encouraging signs on the horizon, but also reasons for concern. We’re not through this yet, regardless of how much we may wish we were.
Eventually, we will get past this. That’s one of the few things we can say with certainty. But it’s going to be a lot easier to get to that point if we all stand together.
— Matt Milner, editor