A National Public Radio show recently aired the fact that “UNO,” a popular game since even we were young, was going to remove its red and blue cards so people could avoid political disagreements while playing.
“Whether you lean a little left or a little right, one thing we can all agree on is how much we love UNO,” reads Mattel’s website for the numbers-based game. “Without Red or Blue cards the focus can stay on the game.”
A video promoting UNO on the site includes the comment: “While political discussions are important, sometimes it’s just as important to take a break, especially with family.”
That may be true and, admittedly, the game in question is a limited-edition version titled “Nonpartisan UNO.” But it still serves as an example of political correctness that misses the mark.
On the NPR show — “Wait Wait ... Don’t Tell Me!” — comedienne Paula Poundstone was aghast at the UNO news.
“Oh, my heavens,” she said. “That is so ridiculous.”
• • •
The city of Eau Claire is making an effort to adopt “people-first” language in modernizing its rules, regulations and communications.
One passage in the city’s zoning code uses the “r-word” to describe people with intellectual disabilities. The City Council should be applauded for changing out the term, which has long been considered derogatory.
“I’m pleased we’re continuing to work towards use of more people-first language that aligns with many professional society standards,” Councilwoman Catherine Emmanuelle said in a story by the Leader-Telegram’s Andrew Dowd.
“It signals to the community that it’s important to speak appropriately and respectfully to individuals. There is language we should avoid, such as the r-word.”
We agree.
Proposed changes in Eau Claire include replacing a passage that reads “the handicapped, disabled and elderly persons” with “persons with disabilities or advanced age.” Good. Society has generally determined that “disabled” is preferable to “handicapped.”
We’re not as convinced that replacing “low-income” and “poor person” with “person experiencing poverty” is as critical, but we understand the latter allows for the status to be less defining and possibly temporary and the change certainly isn’t hurting anyone.
• • •
Blackface is not OK and neither is the flippant use of KKK imagery (an issue with which UW-Eau Claire officials are currently contending). But the point here is to take some care in not providing more ammunition for those who weaponize the phrase “politically correct.”
Do we really need to refer to Easter eggs as “spring spheres”? Does anyone use the word waitron on a regular basis? A version of “’Twas the Night Before Christmas” takes out references to Santa Claus smoking a pipe. What?!?
Also, let’s not forget that the ultimate, real-world goal for some of those mentioned earlier should be making efforts to lift people out of poverty and ensure those those with disabilities have the best care possible.
It’s important as well to avoid condemning those who unwittingly offend with a certain comment or even lose their jobs because of an offhand remark.
Common sense must remain a consideration. As such, for UNO, the classic edition that includes red and blue cards should not be dismissed.
“Are there families that can’t go to the ocean?” Poundstone asked. “Or on a beautiful day, they’re like, ‘Don’t look at the sky, we’re Republicans.’
“It’s absurd.”
“Don’t eat that apple, it’s red,” deadpanned a fellow panelist.
— Liam Marlaire, assistant editor