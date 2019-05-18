As the spring season — albeit a brief one this year — hits its stride, we’re increasingly seeing the return of what’s become a phenomenon locally and across the country: the food truck.
Taste of the Valley will be Sunday, June 2, and the next Food Truck Friday is slated for June 7. Both events are at Phoenix Park in downtown Eau Claire. The mobile businesses regularly make appearances at other community events as well.
Although the fare provided by these largely entrepreneur-driven eateries is their top draw, much care is taken in naming the mobile kitchens. A couple of our favorites that do business locally include Eau Claire-based Life Support BBQ: The Hambulance and Holy Donuts. The latter is an Amery-based brainchild of teenager Myron Marko.
• • •
Mobile-Cuisine.com offers a few do’s and don’ts about naming food trucks at tinyurl.com/yy5r77yp.
“Crazy food truck names and quirky misspellings have become quite a trend, but it’s frustrating for consumers,” the site warns. “No one wants to have to spell out the name of a business every time they talk about it.
“Make your mobile food business name phonetic so that people will be able to Google it from hearing it out loud.”
We respectfully disagree. The wackier and punnier the better.
Some of our favorite names on the national stage include Planet of the Crepes, Serial Grillers, Truck Norris and Nacho Bizness.
For Stars Wars aficionados, there’s the Grillenium Falcon and Adam Sandler fans may seek out the Happy Grillmore. Bacon-Me-Crazy is a Twin Cities-based staple.
• • •
Food truck revenue in the United States reached an estimated $2.7 billion last year, according to the National Food Truck Association, and employs tens of thousands.
IBISWorld, a market research firm, reports that food trucks have seen 6.8 percent annual growth over the past five years, and they’ve had double-digit percentage increases in their number and in their total employees over that time period.
“You can create your restaurant on wheels for $50,000 to $60,000,” said John Levy, board member for the National Food Truck Association, in a report by Food Truck Nation, a U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation project. “You get a little slice of the American dream, pretty inexpensively.”
For those looking into taking the plunge, Mobile-Cuisine.com provides a couple of suggestions: “Don’t choose a trendy name, since trends and fads pass quickly, and you don’t want your business to appear outdated,” but “do make the name unique enough to distinguish your food truck from others on the street.”
After all, couldn’t we all use a few more Hamborghinis, Patty Wagons and Baguettaboutits in our lives?
— Liam Marlaire, assistant editor