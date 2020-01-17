In this political environment, wouldn’t it make sense to find bipartisan co-sponsors for important proposed legislation prior to an announcement in front of reporters?
Sen. Jeff Smith, D-town of Brunswick, and Rep. Amanda Struck, D-Appleton, introduced a bill Monday that requires political campaigns that have racked up security costs during Wisconsin stops to pay outstanding bills before they could hold more campaign events in the state. Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire, and Smith spoke about the proposed legislation Monday in downtown Eau Claire.
On the same day, Rep. Jesse James, R-Altoona, announced a new “tougher on crime” initiative. That initiative, as reported by WEAU-TV, includes measures to improve prosecutor accountability, processes and transparency, protection for crime victims and consequences for violent and repeat criminals.
Both announced ideas are good and needed, but one for sure and maybe both will be dead on arrival because it seems that getting credit for the announcement is more important than the idea itself.
We’ve elected these representatives to represent us, not the leadership in Madison and not the governor. When will our representatives actually work with the other side in bringing good legislation ideas forward?
Both of these ideas could have been shared with the media and public, at the same time, in the same venue, starting with bipartisan support rather than hoping for it down the road. But for some reason, egos take over and there’s no extra room in the spotlight.
Please leave your egos at the door and show some leadership. Meet with the other side and figure out what you agree on. Put the best legislation forward and make the announcement together.
Let’s stop the nonsense of being in lockstep with the Madison leadership and start representing locally like it was meant to be. Let’s work across the “aisle” locally and bring good ideas forward together. Let’s be the example of the way it’s supposed to work.
— Leader-Telegram