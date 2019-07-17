A recent letter to the editor from an Eau Claire resident has paid dividends for the writer.
Andy Heren reported in a July 8 missive that someone had stolen several potted tomato plants from his driveway. He had started the plants from seed.
“I have lived in this wonderful community since 1996,” Heren wrote. “I love Eau Claire. I love this safe, trusting community. I now consider it home.
“However, recently I lost a little of that trust.”
Heren wrote that he got home around 6 p.m. on the date of the “crime.” Only one plant remained; there had been six when he left for the day.
“Who would be so brazen as to pull over and steal someone’s tomatoes in broad daylight?” he wrote.
“I know they are just tomatoes, but if you take what isn’t yours, isn’t that stealing? What’s next? My car?”
Thankfully, the conclusion of this mystery turned out to be a positive one.
• • •
Heren wrote back to the Leader-Telegram that he recently found an envelope taped to his door that contained a letter of apology.
The writer’s husband had apparently thought the plants were free for the taking since they were placed at the end of a driveway (Heren had placed them there for better sunlight). They had been transplanted to the couple’s garden and her mother’s. The letter-writer said they could dig them up and return them.
“I left them a note ... asking that they please call me and don’t dig up the tomatoes,” Heren said. “I was very touched by their honesty and courage to contact me. They could have let it go away.”
Eventually, Heren talked to the husband and told the couple to enjoy the plants. They even made plans to meet in person soon.
“This isn’t about me being a swell guy,” Heren said. “No, this is to show what real, sincere honesty can bring.”
• • •
In his followup to the Leader-Telegram, Heren needlessly apologized for any negativity there might have been in his letter to the editor.
“They’re nice people,” he said. “It was just a misinterpretation. Our community is full of good folks like them. That’s what we needed to focus on; not the bad.”
Heren added: “Honesty really is the best policy. Kind of restores your faith in people, doesn’t it?”
That it does.
A teacher at Eau Claire Lutheran School for more than a decade, Heren currently is an administrative assistant at the Eau Claire County Extension office. He also is a Master Gardener volunteer, which helps explain why he still has more than 40 tomato plants even after the incident.
Given the recent misunderstanding, Heren offered some sage advice during a time in which division often gets more press than altruism.
“Just be nice, honest and forgiving,” he said.
Strong words to live by.
— Liam Marlaire, assistant editor