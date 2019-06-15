An anti-bullying ordinance will be considered Tuesday by the Wisconsin Rapids Common Council.
“The draft ordinance prohibits bullying, harassment and retaliation against anyone who reports such incidents,” reads an Associated Press story.
It also would hold parents and guardians responsible when children younger than 18 exhibit that behavior. A first offense could yield a fine of as much as $313, though warnings would precede such penalties.
“Preventing bullying needs to be a partnership between the schools and parents and the police department,” Wisconsin Rapids police Chief Ermin Blevins told the AP. “If we don’t work together, we won’t be able to solve bullying.”
And it’s a concern that’s only growing in scope.
• • •
A federal government website managed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services tracks surveys and other data regarding bullying. Findings in the various studies found that:
• About 20 percent of students ages 12-18 have experienced bullying. The percentage is about the same at the high school level.
• Approximately 30 percent of young people admitted to bullying others.
• 70.6 percent of young people and 70.4 percent of staff said they have seen bullying in their schools.
• Fifteen percent of those 12-18 being bullied reported it was done online or by text. In high school, the figure was 14.9 percent.
“Parents, school staff and other adults in the community can help kids prevent bullying by talking about it, building a safe school environment, and creating a community-wide bullying prevention strategy,” reads the government website.
• • •
The village of Plover in 2015 adopted a similar ordinance to the one being considered in Wisconsin Rapids. Police Chief Daniel Ault said no one has been fined since its adoption, but added that the measure has been influential.
“It caused a shock factor,” Ault said in the AP story. “Parents had to pay attention. They have to take it seriously because there’s a penalty.
“This isn’t government telling you how to raise your children. It’s government begging you to raise your children.”
Bullying existed long before the internet. But social media has made the practice more common, expanded its geographic reach, increased its pervasiveness and made it significantly easier to practice the act anonymously.
It’s up for debate whether local ordinances can play a role in combating the despicable act of bullying. Amanda Nickerson, director of the Alberti Center for Bullying Abuse Prevention at the University at Buffalo, said in a New York Times piece about the Wisconsin Rapids ordinance that when parents are fined over bullying, “there’s a lot of steps in between punishment and behavior change in the child that are missing. (Without such steps) the parent is probably going to be angered and think that the schools or the courts are being ridiculous or overblown.”
What is certain is that parents are a variable in any potential solution.
The Department of Health and Human Services found that only 20 to 30 percent of student survey respondents who are bullied notify the parents about the act.
At the very least we, as parents, need to stay observant and ensure the lines of communication are open. Whether our kids are the bullies or the bullied, we’re on the front lines of what’s become a growing problem among our youth.
— Liam Marlaire, assistant editor