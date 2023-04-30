The people behind the new fund to help ensure those in law enforcement can access mental health services deserve significant credit. While the issue is known, and has been for quite some time, only recently has it begun to receive the kind of attention it really should have.
The fundamental issue here is that law enforcement and other first responders are routinely involved in situations that create significant emotional stress. That doesn’t mean other jobs don’t encounter such situations, but most of us don’t have to show up to pull a body out of an overturned car or tell someone their child has been taken to the hospital. Nor do we have to do so day in, day out.
This effort benefits far more than those employed in law enforcement. This type of assistance, which directly attacks the idea that silent suffering is in any way an acceptable outcome, will benefit their families and friends as well. And it ultimately benefits the public.
How? Let’s start by challenging the idea that law enforcement personnel aren’t also part of the public. The roles at work create a separation, that’s true. But people don’t spend most of their lives at work. The rest of the time they’re the neighbor, the friend, Mom or Dad.
Beyond that, most of us have the experience of knowing that when we’re in a better mental space we make better decisions. We don’t tend to lash out at those times. We don’t tend to overreact. Those events are more common when we’re struggling with issues. It is manifestly in the public’s interest to ensure those in law enforcement are as well-equipped as possible to make good decisions, especially in tense situations.
If there’s a part of the Chippewa Valley region that should be primed to understand the need to support the mental health of law enforcement personnel, it should be Eau Claire County. It’s difficult to think about this initiative and not also have former Sheriff Ron Cramer’s death come to mind. That event rattled the community.
It is impossible to know with absolute certainty what is happening in the mind of another person. In Cramer’s case there will always be a question of why. It is, however, also difficult to think the experiences he had during his long career serving the people of Eau Claire County didn’t play some role.
Tempting as it might be to think of this initiative as something done in Cramer’s honor, we aren’t sure that’s the right approach. The goal, after all, is forward looking. It seeks to help those in the future who run into situations too big to deal with on their own, and to help people understand that they don’t have to navigate such events alone.
That message is no less critical for anyone else in our society. Mental health has long been secondary in most people’s thinking. It’s time for that to change, and there are signs that may be happening.
The national mental health crisis line went into effect a bit less than a year ago. In March alone the 988 lifeline received more than 371,000 calls. That’s up compared to calls to regional lines in March 2022. Despite the increase in volume, the response times improved. The speed with which calls were answered dropped from an average of 168 seconds to 36 seconds.
Nearly 900,000 contacts of all kind have been made to the national mental health lifeline this year. The system is being used and, as we said when it went live nationally last July, that will save lives.
Law enforcement occupies a place of respect for most of society. Seeing those agencies take mental health seriously sends a powerful message. We’re glad to see it happening here.