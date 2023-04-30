The people behind the new fund to help ensure those in law enforcement can access mental health services deserve significant credit. While the issue is known, and has been for quite some time, only recently has it begun to receive the kind of attention it really should have.

The fundamental issue here is that law enforcement and other first responders are routinely involved in situations that create significant emotional stress. That doesn’t mean other jobs don’t encounter such situations, but most of us don’t have to show up to pull a body out of an overturned car or tell someone their child has been taken to the hospital. Nor do we have to do so day in, day out.