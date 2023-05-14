There’s an interesting discussion taking place in Wisconsin’s southern neighbor. The Illinois Legislature is considering a bill aimed at protecting children on social media.
No, not protecting children from social media. That discussion is happening in virtually every state. This is about protecting kids who are themselves the stars on social media feeds.
The origin seems to be, appropriately enough, with a teenager. Shreya Nallamothu noticed more children in social media feeds during the pandemic. When she noticed them pushing products and showing up as the stars of feeds they clearly didn’t create themselves, she started wondering about what protections existed for them. Nallamothu brought her concerns to Sen. David Koehler, who started working on legislation.
The bill sounds pretty reasonable. It would guarantee a percentage of earnings from social media feeds go to children age 16 or younger. The Associated Press said it applies to content “that generates at least 10 cents per view … [is] created in Illinois, and kids would have to be featured in at least 30% of the content in a 30-day period.”
Now, let’s take a moment to recognize how much is right about that. There was an engaged teen who brought her concerns to an elected official. The official took the concerns seriously enough to examine, then created legislation to address it. State senators passed the bill in March, and the House is getting ready to consider it.
Parents making money on their children’s behavior is nothing new, of course. The Jackson 5 is probably the best known, though there are plenty of others. And the degree to which the parents involved in those examples had their children’s interests at the center vary considerably.
The pattern is deep enough that California passed the Jackie Coogan law in 1939. It was named after a silent-film child actor. Coogan was successful. Very successful. He earned between three and four million dollars from his screen work — more than $40 million in today’s dollars.
Coogan’s father protected the money until his death in a car accident. His mother and stepfather, on the other hand, spent nearly everything. Coogan sued successfully, but received little from the paltry remains of his earnings.
Coogan’s career recovered, though. You’ve probably seen him playing Uncle Fester in reruns of “The Addams Family.”
Established forms of media generally have laws in place to protect children’s interests, financially and otherwise. Social media is new enough that the process is still playing out. What Illinois lawmakers are trying to do is ensure they don’t inadvertently allow a Jackie Coogan situation to play out there. And it’s something other states should probably begin considering.
It’s important to note this bill isn’t aimed at parents who share a cute clip online and then go back to posting photos of their meals. This isn’t something that should have an effect when family and friends are the anticipated audience, though it’s well worth parents thinking hard about their children’s privacy even in those situations. The question here is for people who generate income with their feeds, and who deputize their children to bring in viewers.
There’s no doubt that this fundamental issue isn’t going anywhere. Social media will change, but it’s here to stay. And, much as we’d like to think parents have their children’s best interests in mind, there are times when that’s just not true.
It’s worth watching how this plays out in Illinois. In prior decades laws in a handful of states would cover the vast majority of cases for film or television. Since social media is everywhere, it’s likely all states will eventually need to craft their own bills to protect children.