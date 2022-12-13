Tuesday’s announcement of a major breakthrough is a very big deal, and it holds the potential to radically alter the world’s energy landscape. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm called it a “major scientific breakthrough.” As much as we’re used to political figures indulging in hyperbole, Granholm may actually be underselling the importance.
To put things very, very simply, there are two fundamental ways of generating energy at the atomic level. The first is nuclear fission, the splitting of atoms. That process is familiar to most people. It generates massive amounts of energy, but also creates radioactive waste that has to be carefully contained for generations.
Fusion, the process that was the focus of Tuesday’s announcement, is the flip side of that coin in some ways. Instead of splitting atoms, it squeezes hydrogen atoms together until they combine to form helium. As with fission, it creates huge amounts of energy. But it doesn’t create radioactive waste.
Earlier efforts to generate a fusion reaction have had small-scale success. How small? Think in terms of a literal split second. And they didn’t generally produce more energy than the experiments required, resulting in a net loss or very negligible gain that isn’t anywhere near enough to scale up into usable power generation.
This time is different. Instead of an experiment that lasted bare fractions of a second and barely broke even, this one achieved a net energy gain of about 50 percent. That’s a significant leap.
Granted, none of this is in the neighborhood of what’s needed to begin switching over to a fusion-based power grid. That will take a lot of additional work, and there are immense challenges ahead. The fundamental process here imitates what happens in the sun and, as the Associated Press noted, it is “incredibly difficult to control the physics of stars.”
Neil deGrasse Tyson told Fox Business control was a key aspect. Fusion has been accomplished before, but “we don’t have controlled fusion.” And, even after Tuesday’s announcement, we still don’t have it at scale.
If the caveats sound discouraging, there’s an important point to be made. The first fission reactor was built in Chicago. It ran for a whole five minutes before being shut down. But the nation’s first nuclear power plant was up and running 15 years later.
It could well take longer than that for the first fusion power plant to be operational, but Tuesday’s announcement shows scientists are on the right path to eventually reach that goal. The potential gains are immense, and it’s not just American scientists at work on the challenge. The French are using a slightly different approach, and significant advancements in magnets could mean a breakthrough on that front is coming.
Replacing contemporary nuclear power plants would be a significant step. There’s more to it than just avoiding the need to store large amounts of very highly radioactive waste for thousands of years. As we’ve seen with meltdowns at Chernobyl and Fukushima, and the very near miss at Three Mile Island, there are significant risks to operating fission reactors. When things go wrong, they can go very wrong indeed.
Fusion reactors are different. Hydrogen is both plentiful and, importantly, not radioactive. The helium produced by the process isn’t radioactive, either. So, even if there is a monumental failure in the plant, radiation isn’t a risk.
Assuming the process is boosted to commercial-scale power generation, the process of fusion reactors could well end reliance on power plants that consume coal or gas, as well as eliminating the need for fission reactors entirely. Since they don’t produce greenhouse gases or waste that has to be carefully contained, fusion reactors would be considerably more environmentally friendly options. And the hydrogen needed to fuel the reactor is found virtually everywhere.
For now, this isn’t a practical application, but an aspirational one. And that has value, too. Major scientific breakthroughs are rare, but when they happen they spark wonder. They allow people to see potential futures.
This is precisely the kind of advance that is needed to truly wean the world off of fossil fuels. There’s a long road still to go — it could easily be a generation before the full potential is realized — but Tuesday’s announcement is indeed a major step.