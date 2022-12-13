Tuesday’s announcement of a major breakthrough is a very big deal, and it holds the potential to radically alter the world’s energy landscape. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm called it a “major scientific breakthrough.” As much as we’re used to political figures indulging in hyperbole, Granholm may actually be underselling the importance.

To put things very, very simply, there are two fundamental ways of generating energy at the atomic level. The first is nuclear fission, the splitting of atoms. That process is familiar to most people. It generates massive amounts of energy, but also creates radioactive waste that has to be carefully contained for generations.