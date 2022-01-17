When our editorial board was talking about potential subjects for the week, there was immediate agreement when one member said he had been at a couple restaurants lately and seen customers who were way out of hand.
The incident involved a very vocally dissatisfied customer berating a young employee. The language and ferocity were enough to make it a distinctly uncomfortable environment for guests, let alone the teenager who was subjected to the verbal assault. It wasn’t the only such incident those in the meeting could recall in recent weeks.
Folks, we’re better than that.
Yes, it’s frustrating when you have an order that takes an unreasonable amount of time or when the results are wrong. Just about everyone has been there. But there’s a difference between lodging a complaint reasonably to seek correction and going ballistic about something that doesn’t matter that much in the end.
The people you’re dealing with are, most often, not the ones in position to make managerial decisions. That reality goes well beyond dining out. The most visible employees are frequently the lowest in seniority and the least able to immediately resolve issues. If they’re behind a cash register, they’re probably not in charge of much beyond the till.
We can’t help but think this is similar to the cases we’ve all heard about with unruly passengers on airplanes. There were nearly 6,000 such incidents recorded by the Federal Aviation Administration last year. One last August saw a man duct taped to his seat after he groped a pair of flight attendants and punched another.
There were undoubtedly others that didn’t escalate to quite the level of being reported. And, given how frequently people go to restaurants compared to flying, we have to think aggressive behavior toward people on the ground is more frequent.
It’s hard to argue that society has become more civil over the past several decades, but what we’re seeing over the past year is more than just an increase in crass behavior. Rudeness isn’t new, after all. It’s the combination of that rude behavior with aggression that stands out.
There’s a lot of focus on what good customer service looks like in business, and for good reason. Standing out for being able to assist quickly and courteously is important. Let’s think for a moment, though, about what being a good customer looks like. It goes much further than just being a repeat customer or spending a lot of money.
Far too often people take the old advertising saying that “the customer is always right” as being absolute truth. Anyone who has ever worked in a service job knows that’s not the case. Customers are just as capable of being wrong as anyone.
When people are quick to draw lines or create confrontation, they’re not being good customers — even if they’re in the right. Backing people into corners only makes them put up their defenses, which always makes communication more difficult. That’s important, because communication is what’s needed in order to get issues resolved.
No one likes making mistakes, and most people are willing to try their best to correct them. When a customer’s order or product isn’t right, it’s not unreasonable to seek correction. It is unreasonable to berate someone half your age, who’s probably underpaid and overworked in a business that may well be short-staffed at the moment.
The curious thing is that many of the people acting the worst would be absolutely mortified if their children behaved the same way. The disconnect between such a response and modeling that very behavior is impressive.
Look, we’re all tired. It’s the middle of winter. We’re ready for some warmer weather. We’re ready for the pandemic to be over (and have been for a long time). As a society we’re stressed, worn out and badly in need of a break. But taking those legitimate frustrations out on others won’t make that happen.
Basic civility usually goes a long way. Basic manners do, too. And almost everyone knows how to show those qualities. Like we said, we’re better than the bad behavior.
Now let’s show it. Let’s remind ourselves that we need to demonstrate the behavior we want to see from others.