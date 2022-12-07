There was a hearing this week before the U.S. Supreme Court that could have an outsized effect on northern Wisconsin.
It took more than three hours for justices to hear the challenges to the Indian Child Welfare Act. The act dates to 1978, and it was, in part, intended to address the removal of children from their tribal families and placement with non-native foster parents.
We see the goal of the law as being fundamentally laudable. There is considerable gain when a child grows up in a setting that makes it easier to learn about heritage and family history. And the United States’ prior policies were often explicitly aiming to disrupt just that — witness the “kill the Indian, save the man,” attitude often embodied in residential schools.
Wisconsin’s own history intertwines with that of such schools. There were boarding schools located in Hayward and Wittenberg, along with the Oneida Indian School and Tomah Indian School. Prior to the act’s passage, between 25% and 35% of all Native American children were removed from their homes and were largely placed with boarding schools or white families.
The act in question created a preference for placement of children with Native homes. It’s being challenged on that basis, with critics arguing that its race-based criteria is flawed and prevents states from fully considering the best interests of the children involved. They also point to the fact the law prioritizes only Native families, not necessarily people from the same tribe as the child.
Ten states have used the act as a basis for their own laws, and that group includes Wisconsin. Three neighboring states, Iowa, Michigan and Minnesota, have done the same. That means the ruling from the Supreme Court could require significant changes to state laws throughout the region.
The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals struck down the preference in a 2021 ruling, but found the law has a basis in the relationship between the federal government and sovereign tribes. That split opinion didn’t satisfy anyone. The Biden administration appealed some portions, while the families involved in bringing the case appealed others, dropping it in the Supreme Court’s lap.
It’s worth noting the act has support from an exceptionally wide base, including more than 75% of the 574 federally recognized tribes, and two dozen state attorneys general. The positions of two of the newer justices could well be key, though. Brett Kavanaugh seemed skeptical of the preference.
“To get to the heart of my concern about this, Congress couldn't give a preference for white families to adopt white children, Black families to adopt Black children, Latino families to adopt Latino children, Asian families to adopt Asian children,” Kavanaugh said.
Neil Gorsuch, on the other hand, said a broad ruling that favored the challenge would do significant damage to other programs that benefit tribal members, including those that provide badly-needed health care options. His position bears watching, since Gorsuch also has a track record of siding with tribal governments in their dealings with the U.S. government and he appeared to side with the more liberal justices during the arguments this week.
The American relationship with native tribes has always been fraught. While the federal government officially recognizes them as sovereign nations in their own rights, practice has frequently been anything but peer-to-peer. Federal policies have a long track record of undermining tribal sovereignty, using both implicit and explicit means.
Trying to prevent such damage in the future is a worthy enough goal. So, however, are efforts to ensure the law does not create disparities in treatment due to ancestry. Those two principles, both valid in and of themselves, are in conflict with this case.
We’re not going to speculate on how the court might rule. The purpose here is simply to bring to light a case that will have direct implications for Wisconsin law and Wisconsin residents. While far more attention is being given to Wednesday’s arguments on state sovereignty over elections and the ability of the courts to review legislative decisions, this is a case to which Wisconsin should be paying keen attention.