The account of Joe Luginbill’s activities laid out in the Eau Claire Police Department’s investigation is detailed and disturbing. It is difficult to understand how it didn’t lead to charges.
Luginbill’s fall from grace has been well-documented. The former philanthropist and civic leader disappeared from Eau Claire after multiple initiatives he led collapsed. Luginbill has blamed the failures on poor management and his personal issues. Those undoubtedly played a role. But they do not absolve him.
Point-by-point review of the investigator’s documentation shows disturbing patterns. Those who did business with the Luginbill Children’s Foundation reported significant problems well before the foundation failed. One company hired to assist with fundraising said it required “numerous email requests … in order to receive payment.” Another eventually sent its bills to collection agencies.
The investigator concluded a loan Luginbill took out at 727% annual interest funded personal travel, but was repaid with charitable funds.
One of the few foundation employees contacted an attorney to ensure protection against what were described as “sketchy” operations.
Checks written for scholarship recipients bounced, putting their educations at risk.
Luginbill repeatedly told people, including investigators, he didn’t receive pay for his work. He applied for a bank loan claiming he made $2,900 monthly from the foundation. It’s impossible to reconcile those claims. What’s more, investigators said deposits to the foundation flowed directly into Luginbill’s personal bank accounts for more than a year.
At a minimum, Joe Luginbill blurred the lines between his personal assets and those of the foundations. The blending represents a practice accountants call commingled funds. It’s the kind of thing that sends a chill down an accountant’s spine. It also obliterates the legal line between Luginbill and his foundation.
But the picture painted by investigators, including the conclusion that there are likely other accounts tied to Luginbill that have not been discovered, suggest little likelihood of minimal offenses. The investigator’s concluding paragraph is damning:
“When inspecting simply one aspect of this investigation as a whole, one might be inclined to believe Joseph Luginbill simply mismanaged and/or comingled some of the LCF funds on a few occasions. However, when combining all the information obtained throughout the course of this investigation, it becomes quite clear that Luginbill used substantial amounts of charitable funds for his personal use. There were hundreds of debit card transactions from the LCF accounts that appeared personal in nature, there were thousands of dollars in online LCF charity donations deposited into Luginbill’s personal account (despite there being a charity account available), and there were numerous questionable ‘reimbursements’ Luginbill had made to himself from the LCF charity account. Although Luginbill did appear to use some funds from his personal account towards LCF, there was still a discrepancy of approximately $22,000 in funds that appeared to have benefited Luginbill in a personal capacity.”
The Eau Claire County District Attorney’s office decided against pursuing charges. While prosecutors indeed have broad authority to determine whether and when to bring charges, this decision is difficult to understand. It stands in contrast to other cases the office has pursued. In fact, the amount of money known to be involved here is strikingly similar to the amount involved in the prosecution of former county DHS employee Zer Smith.
It is also true, though, that the DA’s office has been under unusual stresses and subject to considerable distractions over the past year. Ideally, the office would be proof against intrusion of such factors into its operations. In reality, the people who work in the office are human.
We believe the DA’s office should conduct a second review of the report from the Eau Claire police. It should carefully consider whether charges are warranted against Luginbill. And, if not, it should take the unusual step of explaining why this case is so different from others that it has pursued. As we’ve said before, those involved in the courts must be seen to be fair. Silence in the face of a decision against prosecution in this case would undermine that appearance.
White collar crimes are challenging for investigators and prosecutors. But they are far from impossible. When the overwhelming weight of the evidence suggests the presence of such crimes, they should be pursued regardless of the suspect’s initial intentions or standing.