Ryan Redington went from one of the lowest points a musher could be at to the peak of the sport over the course of the past 14 months, and it’s a heck of a story.
Redington, of Brule, comes from dogsled royalty. His grandfather, Joe Redington, helped establish the Iditarod, the best-known and, arguably, most prestigious dogsled race. In January 2022 he and his team were involved in a crash that could have ended his career.
While training in Bayfield County, Redington and his team were run down by a snowmobiler. We’ll let Redington’s own words, as told to our sister paper the Ashland Daily Press, tell the story:
“The person on the snow machine, he was head-on passing us and he swerved his machine right toward the dogs and myself,” Redington said. “He struck my dogs as he passed and barely missed me. I saw him coming and slid my butt over off the trail and into the snow, and he still came right at us. I saw Wildfire get tossed in the air, and the guy didn’t stop. He kept right on going.”
Wildfire, one of Redington’s dogs, had a shattered leg from the crash. A second dog was less badly hurt. Another team, led by training partner Sarah Keefer, was trailing Redington and barely avoided the snowmobile driver. The mushing community rallied around Redington and Wildfire, and many don’t believe the crash was an accident.
On March 14, Redington won the Iditarod. It was his 16th try. And, yes, Wildfire was on the team. The dog didn’t finish the race, but just being able to start it was a major milestone.
There’s no question all this makes for a great story, but why is it something we’re bringing up now?
We think there are lessons for people in how things played out for Redington over the past year, and we’re not talking about the kind of trite calls for people to persevere and overcome challenges. We’re talking about the need for people to exhibit basic humanity and caution while they’re engaged in any activity.
It’s fair to call what happened 14 months ago a hit-and-run. The snowmobile rider who hit Redington’s team clearly knew what had happened. He paused briefly, Redington told authorities, but sped off without checking on the consequences of the crash. To this point, we’re not aware of any charges in the case.
The reality is that when you start the motor on a vehicle, you assume responsibility for ensuring it is operated safely. And that means sharing the space with other vehicles. On snow trails, which are rapidly closing as the weather warms, that means skiers and dogsleds. On roadways that means bikes and the occasional pedestrian.
When you’re traveling too fast to be able to avoid a collision, that’s on you. Sure, it’s not ideal when someone stops suddenly, but there are reasonable circumstances in which that’s needed. You have to be able to respond safely. Maintaining control and the ability to avoid others you encounter on roads and trails is a baseline responsibility.
That doesn’t mean others have no responsibilities of their own. We’ve seen too many cyclists act like stop signs don’t apply to them, causing near miss incidents. But the potential harm is dramatically different when comparing the impact of a bike that might weigh 30 lbs and a two-ton car.
Sharing space is a reality of daily life. Doing it safely is everyone’s responsibility.
Redington’s story has the happiest possible ending for him and his team. There’s no guarantee of such outcomes, though. Responsibility and accountability matter, and they matter every time you head out.