Ryan Redington went from one of the lowest points a musher could be at to the peak of the sport over the course of the past 14 months, and it’s a heck of a story.

Redington, of Brule, comes from dogsled royalty. His grandfather, Joe Redington, helped establish the Iditarod, the best-known and, arguably, most prestigious dogsled race. In January 2022 he and his team were involved in a crash that could have ended his career.